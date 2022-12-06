Nancy Meyers shuts down 'The Holiday' sequel rumors with Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet: 'It's not true'

Nancy Meyers is putting an end to "The Holiday" rumors.

On Wednesday, the filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a report that claimed Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet will be reprising their role in a sequel to "The Holiday."

"So many DM’s about this - sorry but it’s not true," Meyers wrote, adding a red heart.

Fans flocked to Meyers’ comment section, sharing their disappointment in the news.

"Omg i wanted this for Christmas," one user wrote. Another added, "But sounds like you should make it true!"

The filmmaker’s post comes only a few days after the performance of "The Holiday in Concert" in London, which featured a live orchestra playing alongside the holiday movie. Meyers shared on Instagram that she was unable to attend, but "Wish I could be there!"

Winslet also shut down rumors to a sequel film.

"I read something about that, but it's the first I've heard of it," Winslet shared in a statement to People magazine.

"I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that's never come up," she concluded.

Diaz did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

"The Holiday" featured two women — Winslet and Diaz — who decide to swap houses during the holidays to help get over previous romances. Winslet takes on the role as Iris who ends up falling for Miles, who is played by Jack Black.

Diaz portrays Amanda, a movie-trailer producer, who falls for Iris’ brother, Graham, who is played by Jude Law.

The 2006 film earned $63 million domestically and $205 million worldwide at the box office, per Box Office Mojo. The website also said the film had an $85 million budget.