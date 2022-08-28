Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Published

Jamie Foxx mocks Donald Trump in viral impersonation: 'Excuse me. Fake news.'

Jamie Foxx has a rolodex of people he can impersonate, including Donald Trump

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
If you close your eyes and listen to the latest episode of the "Rap Radar" podcast, who do you hear?

Is it the voice of 45th President Donald J. Trump or Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx? 

If you're confused, you're likely not alone, as Foxx delivered an eerie impersonation of Trump, using catchphrases like "fake news" to bolster his riff.

On the podcast to promote his Netflix film, "Day Shift" with Snoop Dogg, Foxx is seen getting into character, gesticulating in a manner that is reminiscent of Trump, and exclaiming, "excuse me," every time someone interrupted him. 

Snoop Dogg, who is seated next to Foxx, is seen breaking out in laughter alongside the podcast hosts, Elliott Wilson and Brian ‘B.Dot’ Miller.

Jamie Foxx, pictured with John Legend in 2019, has also done an excellent impersonation of the EGOT winner.

Jamie Foxx, pictured with John Legend in 2019, has also done an excellent impersonation of the EGOT winner. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Foxx, who plays Mike Tyson in the Hulu film, ‘MIKE,’ is certainly revered for his impressions. On an appearance of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" seven years ago, the actor was able to execute a phenomenal musical-impression of John Legend.

In that same interview, Legend broke into his Doc Rivers voice, going on a long-winded rant with Rivers' signature breathy-tone, mimicking he Philadelphia 76er's head coach.

On "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Jamie Foxx did a spot-on impersonation of The Philadelphia 76ers head-coach, Doc Rivers.

On "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Jamie Foxx did a spot-on impersonation of The Philadelphia 76ers head-coach, Doc Rivers. (Jacob Kupferman/Tommaso Boddi)

Foxx was met with an abundance of praise on social media for his Trump skills. One user wrote, "Not joking. It's not just Trump, I think this is the best vocal impression of any POTUS I have ever heard. And I can't even think of a close second." Another commented, "He’s got the cadence down especially the ‘Excuse me!’"

Foxx is certainly not the first person to impersonate former President Trump. 

Most notably is actor Alec Baldwin, who played the former President on "Saturday Night Live" and even won an Emmy-Award for his portrayal.

Alec Baldwin famously played Donald Trump on SNL, even earning an Emmy Award for his acting.

Alec Baldwin famously played Donald Trump on SNL, even earning an Emmy Award for his acting. (Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

