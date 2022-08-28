Jamie Foxx mocks Donald Trump in viral impersonation: 'Excuse me. Fake news.'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you close your eyes and listen to the latest episode of the "Rap Radar" podcast, who do you hear?

Is it the voice of 45th President Donald J. Trump or Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx?

If you're confused, you're likely not alone, as Foxx delivered an eerie impersonation of Trump, using catchphrases like "fake news" to bolster his riff.

On the podcast to promote his Netflix film, "Day Shift" with Snoop Dogg, Foxx is seen getting into character, gesticulating in a manner that is reminiscent of Trump, and exclaiming, "excuse me," every time someone interrupted him.

JAMIE FOXX SAYS DIRECTOR ONCE CALLED HIM 'HORRIBLE,' KICKED HIM 'THE F--K OUT'

Snoop Dogg, who is seated next to Foxx, is seen breaking out in laughter alongside the podcast hosts, Elliott Wilson and Brian ‘B.Dot’ Miller.

Foxx, who plays Mike Tyson in the Hulu film, ‘MIKE,’ is certainly revered for his impressions. On an appearance of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" seven years ago, the actor was able to execute a phenomenal musical-impression of John Legend.

In that same interview, Legend broke into his Doc Rivers voice, going on a long-winded rant with Rivers' signature breathy-tone, mimicking he Philadelphia 76er's head coach.

Foxx was met with an abundance of praise on social media for his Trump skills. One user wrote, "Not joking. It's not just Trump, I think this is the best vocal impression of any POTUS I have ever heard. And I can't even think of a close second." Another commented, "He’s got the cadence down especially the ‘Excuse me!’"

Foxx is certainly not the first person to impersonate former President Trump.

Most notably is actor Alec Baldwin, who played the former President on "Saturday Night Live" and even won an Emmy-Award for his portrayal.

