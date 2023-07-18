Bryan Adams ambushed on stage by unruly fan who gets tossed by security

The summer of 2023 got a little crazy for Bryan Adams at his Salt Lake City concert earlier this month, when a fan ambushed the singer and took the stage and microphone by storm.

Adams was performing his smash hit "Summer of '69" when an unruly concertgoer hopped on stage, prompting the Canadian rocker to move away from the microphone.

"Bought it at the five and dime," a man sang commandingly into the microphone, much to Adams' bemusement.

The crasher got to sing a few more lyrics before security men in red shirts rushed on stage and grabbed him on both sides.

The man was escorted off-stage, and without missing a beat, Adams was able to hit his cue for the iconic line, "Was the summer of '69."

Adams posted the ordeal to his Instagram – making fun of the bizarre nature of the act. "Sometimes you just gotta laugh…#stagecrasher #summerof69," he wrote in his caption.

Adams is currently on tour with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and will play in Phoenix next week.

The incident at Adams' concert comes amid a slew of bold decisions made at the hands of concertgoers. A troubling trend has seen artists such as Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, Pink and Bebe Rexha being hit with fan-thrown objects while performing.

The issues began last month in New York, when Rexha was hit in the face with a cellphone, resulting in the arrest of a man and the singer getting stitches in New York City.

In London at British Summer Time's Hyde Park Festival at the end of June, Pink was the recipient of a peculiar gift – a bag of human ashes .

While Styles was onstage in Vienna performing his Love on Tour concert, the former One Direction member was hit by an unknown object launched at his eye.

Earlier this month, Ballerini was the victim of a similar incident. The country star was singing her song, "If You Go Down," when she was hit in the eye by a bracelet .

Turning her head and eventually her entire body away from the audience, Ballerini was quickly attended to by one of her band members. After several moments, Ballerini eventually walked off-stage.

Last week, video surfaced of Swift seemingly dodging bracelets thrown at her by a group of fans as she walked backstage, while her security tried to control the situation.