Bryan Adams ambushed on stage by unruly fan who gets tossed by security

'Summer of 69' legend poked fun at the stage crasher who interrupted his concert

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Bryan Adams had an unruly fan jump up on stage and grab the microphone while he was performing in Salt Lake City in July.

The summer of 2023 got a little crazy for Bryan Adams at his Salt Lake City concert earlier this month, when a fan ambushed the singer and took the stage and microphone by storm.

Adams was performing his smash hit "Summer of '69" when an unruly concertgoer hopped on stage, prompting the Canadian rocker to move away from the microphone.

"Bought it at the five and dime," a man sang commandingly into the microphone, much to Adams' bemusement. 

The crasher got to sing a few more lyrics before security men in red shirts rushed on stage and grabbed him on both sides. 

Series of pictures showing a man in dark jeans and light t-shirt interrupting Byran Adams at the microphone during his concert before being taken away by security in red shirts

Bryan Adams was left perplexed when a man jumped up on stage during his concert in Salt Lake City. (@.aliciajo/Pop Nation/TMX)

The man was escorted off-stage, and without missing a beat, Adams was able to hit his cue for the iconic line, "Was the summer of '69."

Adams posted the ordeal to his Instagram – making fun of the bizarre nature of the act. "Sometimes you just gotta laugh…#stagecrasher #summerof69," he wrote in his caption.

Bryan Adams strums the guitar and holds it up while performing in Auckland, New Zealand

Bryan Adams backed away when the unruly fan hopped onto his stage. (Dave Simpson/WireImage)

Adams is currently on tour with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and will play in Phoenix next week.

The incident at Adams' concert comes amid a slew of bold decisions made at the hands of concertgoers. A troubling trend has seen artists such as Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, Pink and Bebe Rexha being hit with fan-thrown objects while performing.

The issues began last month in New York, when Rexha was hit in the face with a cellphone, resulting in the arrest of a man and the singer getting stitches in New York City.

In London at British Summer Time's Hyde Park Festival at the end of June, Pink was the recipient of a peculiar gift – a bag of human ashes.

While Styles was onstage in Vienna performing his Love on Tour concert, the former One Direction member was hit by an unknown object launched at his eye.

Harry Styles in red, Taylor Swift in purple and Bebe Rexha in metallic silver all perform on stage (separately)

A slew of stars have been subjected to rowdy fan behavior at concerts, including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Bebe Rexha. (Dave J Hogan/Fernando Leon/TAS23/Monica Schipper)

Earlier this month, Ballerini was the victim of a similar incident. The country star was singing her song, "If You Go Down," when she was hit in the eye by a bracelet

Turning her head and eventually her entire body away from the audience, Ballerini was quickly attended to by one of her band members. After several moments, Ballerini eventually walked off-stage.

Last week, video surfaced of Swift seemingly dodging bracelets thrown at her by a group of fans as she walked backstage, while her security tried to control the situation.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

