Bruno Mars takes Silk Sonic out of the running for 2023 Grammys consideration

Bruno Mars, one half of the duo Silk Sonic has announced that he and Anderson .Paak are withdrawing from their album "An Evening With Silk Sonic" from Grammy's consideration.

The duo got four Grammy nomination in 2022, for their hit "Leave The Door Open." The song was nominated for record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song." Silk Sonic won the Grammy for all four of the categories they were nominated for.

Bruno announced the duo's withdrawal from the 2023 ceremony in a statement via Rolling Stone.

BRUNO MARS ANNOUNCES HE'LL PROVIDE 24K THANKSGIVING MEALS TO THE LESS-FORTUNATE IN HAWAII

"Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open,’ Mars said. "We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform-not once but twice-and awarding us at last year's ceremony. We'd be crazy to ask for anything more."

Bruno also thank everyone who supported them and their album.

"Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed for it. We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," the "Uptown Funk" singer continued. "We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."

Silk Sonic released "Leave the Door Open," their debut single in March 2021 and released their first album "An Eventing with Silk Sonic" in November 2021.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Grammy nominations will be announced on November 15, 2022 for the February 5, 2023 ceremony.