Published

Bruce Willis' wife Emma debunks Demi Moore rumors, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s kids given royal titles

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Bruce Willis' wife Emma debunks Demi Moore rumors she's moved in with the couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kids officially given royal titles.

Bruce Willis' wife Emma debunks Demi Moore rumors she's moved in with the couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kids officially given royal titles. (Getty Images)

‘THIS IS SO DUMB’ - Bruce Willis' wife Emma denies reports Demi Moore has moved in with couple after actor's dementia diagnosis. Continue reading here…

ROYAL BIRTHRIGHT - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children were officially given royal titles. Continue reading here…

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON - King Charles names brother Prince Edward the new Duke of Edinburgh. Continue reading here…

King Charles, left, has named Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh.

King Charles, left, has named Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh. (Samir Hussein)

ANTI-AGING MAGIC - ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden, 91, looks ageless at Beverly Hills event. Continue reading here…

"I Dream of Jeannie" actress Barbara Eden charmed her way on the red carpet looking effortlessly ageless.  

"I Dream of Jeannie" actress Barbara Eden charmed her way on the red carpet looking effortlessly ageless.   (Getty Images)

REST IN PEACE - Robert Blake dead at 89. Continue reading here…

‘IN COLD BLOOD’ - Alec Baldwin wants Robert Blake remembered for his acting instead of his 'legal entanglements.' Continue reading here…

Alec Baldwin wants fans to remember Robert Blake for his acting instead of his 'legal entanglements.'

Alec Baldwin wants fans to remember Robert Blake for his acting instead of his 'legal entanglements.' (Getty Images)

NO ‘IMPROVEMENT’ NEEDED - ‘Home Improvement’ star Tim Allen wasn’t given ‘enough credit’ on the show, co-star Patricia Richardson says. Continue reading here…

BALDWIN BOMBSHELL - Alec Baldwin 'wants his day in court' as district attorney disputes claim 'Rust' firearm has been destroyed. Continue reading here…

PRISON NIGHTMARE - Reality star Jen Shah struggled to report for a 78-month sentence over a telemarketing scam. Continue reading here…

WARDROBE MALFUNCTION - 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega brushes off wardrobe malfunction: 'who gives a s--t.' Continue reading here…

SWIMSUIT SECRETS - Elizabeth Hurley confesses raising her son helped launch her bikini business. Continue reading here…

Trending