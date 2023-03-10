Bruce Willis' wife Emma debunks Demi Moore rumors, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s kids given royal titles
'THIS IS SO DUMB' - Bruce Willis' wife Emma denies reports Demi Moore has moved in with couple after actor's dementia diagnosis.
ROYAL BIRTHRIGHT - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children were officially given royal titles.
LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON - King Charles names brother Prince Edward the new Duke of Edinburgh.
ANTI-AGING MAGIC - 'I Dream of Jeannie' star Barbara Eden, 91, looks ageless at Beverly Hills event.
REST IN PEACE - Robert Blake dead at 89.
'IN COLD BLOOD' - Alec Baldwin wants Robert Blake remembered for his acting instead of his 'legal entanglements.'
NO 'IMPROVEMENT' NEEDED - 'Home Improvement' star Tim Allen wasn't given 'enough credit' on the show, co-star Patricia Richardson says.
BALDWIN BOMBSHELL - Alec Baldwin 'wants his day in court' as district attorney disputes claim 'Rust' firearm has been destroyed.
PRISON NIGHTMARE - Reality star Jen Shah struggled to report for a 78-month sentence over a telemarketing scam.
WARDROBE MALFUNCTION - 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega brushes off wardrobe malfunction: 'who gives a s--t.'
SWIMSUIT SECRETS - Elizabeth Hurley confesses raising her son helped launch her bikini business.
