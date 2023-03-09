Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children officially given royal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially the parents of a prince and princess.

As of today, the royal family's website has updated their line of succession to include Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex, listed right after their father.

"The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace," a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The first mention of the new titles came yesterday with the news of Lilibet's christening.

"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Fox News Digital in a statement.

A source revealed to People magazine that an invitation to the christening was extended to King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, although none of the senior royals attended. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The children were previously known as "Master" and "Miss," but when Queen Elizabeth died and King Charles ascended the throne, both Harry and William's children were able to take on the elevated titles.

Despite ongoing turmoil within the greater royal family amid Prince Harry's "Spare" fallout, things seem to be progressing positively, as it was announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to King Charles III's royal coronation in May.

As Harry and Markle continue to navigate the tense relationship, the prince is revealing what motivates him to get out of bed every morning.

"For me, personally, I get so much out of helping other people. To be in the service of others is what drives me, what gets me out of bed every day," he shared at the BetterUp Uplift Summit, per People.

The prince shared that he is appreciative of experiences where there is a shared mission, including his time in the military as well as his Archewell Foundation.

"Then you have kids," Harry said, referencing Archie and Lilibet

Appearing with Betterup CEO Alexi Robichaux, who is a new father, Harry admitted, "Kids ground you."

Harry has served as chief impact officer of the coaching platform since 2021.

At the event, Robichaux and the prince were peppered with questions that the Duke of Sussex deemed "not appropriate."

In January, the prince shared on"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that he personally utilizes BetterUp, as it is the most used application on his phone.

