‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden, 91, looks ageless at Beverly Hills event

"I Dream of Jeannie" actress Barbara Eden charmed her way on the red carpet Wednesday, looking effortlessly ageless.

The 91-year-old star stepped out on the red carpet for the Remus Pre-Award Tea Time event at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Eden stunned in a navy-blue satin blouse with matching black pants. She sported pointed-toe high heels and a black and silver matching jewelry set, and carried a black clutch.

She was all smiles as she struck her signature "I Dream of Jeannie" pose on the carpet.

In August 2021, Eden candidly revealed her secrets to looking and feeling youthful in her 90s, a priority she maintains in her life.

"I’m very careful about [my] diet," the actress told Closer Weekly, adding that daily exercise is a part of her lifestyle.

"I’m a carnivore… I like steak," she pointed out. "We eat a lot of pork, chicken, steak [and] vegetables."

As for her workout routine, Eden told the outlet she’s a fan of walking and spinning. For her beauty regimen, she said she has a go-to cream from Estée Lauder that she can’t live without.

"They have [serum] drops [called] line repair," said Eden. "I use that morning and night. I also use sunscreen. I don’t go out without sunscreen… I [also] don’t wear makeup unless I’m working."

Eden’s best known for her iconic role as a 2,000-year-old genie in the beloved ‘60s sitcom.

"I Dream of Jeannie" was a popular comedy show based on a U.S. astronaut who discovered a bottle containing a female genie inside.

She co-starred with Larry Hagman, who portrayed Tony Nelson, Eden’s eventual love interest and originally an Air Force captain who was promoted to major. The series aired from 1965 until 1970.

When previously speaking with Fox News, Eden described how her belly-baring costume caused a stir at the time.

"When we did the pilot and the first 13 episodes, they didn’t say anything about it," she explained. "But when we came back, they suddenly decided they had to put a lining in the pantaloons. Someone was always on set, constantly making sure we followed the best practices. The bottle couldn’t be in Larry’s bedroom. The smoke couldn’t be there. It was a little ridiculous, but it’s funny. But anyway, it worked!"

During her Hollywood career, Eden starred in "I Dream of Jeannie" franchises, made an appearance in "I Love Lucy," and collaborated with Elvis Presley in "Flaming Star."

Eden candidly spoke about working with the King with Fox News Digital in 2021.

"No huge ego sticking out," she shared. "He was very sure of himself. He knew what he was and what he wanted to accomplish. He was grounded, which I loved. And he was wonderful to work with. He cared about what he was doing. He knew the role was demanding and hard, but he worked just as hard at it. And he was really good. I just loved him."

The "I Dream of Jeannie" star has enjoyed a "happy" relationship with her third husband, architect Jon Eicholtz. The pair tied the knot in 1991.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.