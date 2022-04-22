Bruce Willis kisses daughter Rumer on the forehead in touching photo shared by actress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rumer Willis is reminiscing on her childhood and her close bond with father, Bruce Willis.

On Thursday, the actress shared a throwback photo of her father, now 67, giving her a kiss on the forehead when she was a young girl.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star, 33, captioned the photo, "P A P A."

Rumer's sweet photo comes weeks after she took to social media to thank her dad for "teaching me to be so silly" after the "Die Hard" actor's family announced he is stepping away from his acting career following his aphasia diagnosis.

Aphasia is a condition that causes a loss of the ability to understand or express speech. In an announcement shared on social media, Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife, Demi Moore , and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn shared that the condition has been impacting his cognitive abilities.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," they said. "As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that."

There are many potential causes of aphasia. It often occurs after a stroke or head injury, but can also develop gradually due to a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes degenerative damage, like Alzheimer’s disease. It’s treated primarily with speech therapy and learning non-verbal means of communication.

Willis’ family didn’t divulge what caused his aphasia. Representatives for the actor have declined to comment.

Rumer isn't the only family member who has been sharing photos of the celebrated actor, who had filmed numerous movies last year prior to the announcement of his diagnosis.

The "Armageddon" star's wife took to Instagram to share some photos of the couple on a hike in early April.

"Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat," Heming captioned the post , along with the hashtag #offthegrid.

The first photo showed Willis and his wife gazing into each other's eyes and smiling while sitting on a big tree trunk in the woods. In another snapshot, Heming, 43, has her head on one of Willis' shoulders.

Scout Willis, daughter of Bruce and Moore, told her social media followers she's grateful for the "outpouring of love" her family has received since they disclosed her father’s aphasia diagnosis.

"The exquisite outpouring of love that I am experiencing right now is just blowing me away," the 30-year-old wrote on her Instagram story in late March.

"Thank you all for showing up with so much tenderness and stunning love for my daddio and my whole family!" she added.

The news about Willis, one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, immediately spread online as fans reacted. His four-decade career has amassed more than $5 billion in box office worldwide.

Willis had been working steadily and frequently. Renowned for films like "Die Hard," "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense," Willis has in recent years churned out straight-to-video thrillers. Last year, he starred in a staggering eight films. Most came and went quietly, including titles like "Cosmic Sin," "Out of Death" and "Deadlock."

Most recently, Willis starred in February’s "Gasoline Alley" and "A Day to Die," released in early March. Willis has already shot at least six more films due out in 2022 and 2023, including "Die Like Lovers," "Corrective Measures" and "The Wrong Place."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.