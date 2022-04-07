Bruce Willis, wife Emma go 'off the grid' for hike in touching photos taken by their daughter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis are enjoying each other's company following the announcement he will be "stepping away" from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis.

The "Armageddon" star's wife took to Instagram to share some new photos of the couple on a hike.

"Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat," Heming captioned the post, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.

The first photo showed Willis, 67, and his wife gazing into each other's eyes and smiling while sitting on a big tree trunk in the woods.

In another snapshot, Heming, 43, has her head on one of Willis' shoulders. The "Die Hard" actor is smiling wide.

Heming shared that the photos were taken by their daughter, Mabel, 10.

Heming, Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five daughters shared an announcement on March 30 that revealed the veteran movie star has been diagnosed with aphasia.

"Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the family statement read .

It continued: "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

"As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that," read the statement, written on behalf of his wife, Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore, and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn.

According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia can affect the person's ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written. "It typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury but can also come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage (degenerative)," Mayo Clinic explains on its website.

Meanwhile, a source told People magazine in this week’s cover story that Willis’ family has displayed a united front.

"[His wife] Emma [Heming Willis] is especially grateful for the daughters she shares with Bruce," said the insider, who is close to Willis. "Everyone is focused on all the happy moments they are able to share."

The "Die Hard" icon’s loved ones are "doing whatever they can [to support] him," the source continued. "They have rallied around him in a big way to help Bruce cope with what is to come."

"A someone facing health challenges, Bruce couldn’t be part of a better family," said a source close to Heming Willis, 43. "It’s been shocking. And it’s not easy seeing a spouse decline. But she’s trying to keep it together for him."

Willis had been working steadily and frequently. Renowned for films like "Die Hard," "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense," Willis has in recent years churned out straight-to-video thrillers. Last year, he starred in a staggering eight films. Most came and went quietly, including titles like "Cosmic Sin," "Out of Death" and "Deadlock."

Most recently, Willis starred in February’s "Gasoline Alley" and "A Day to Die," released in early March. Willis has already shot at least six more films due out in 2022 and 2023, including "Die Like Lovers," "Corrective Measures" and "The Wrong Place."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.