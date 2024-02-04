Bruce Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore unite to celebrate daughter’s 30th birthday

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore came together to celebrate their youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, on her 30th birthday.

Moore shared some photos from the occasion on her social media, the first showing the three standing together out in the sunshine.

In the caption she wrote, Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday."

The second photo shows Moore cozying up with Tallulah, Tallulah’s partner Justin Acee, and her other daughter, Scout Willis.

BRUCE WILLIS’ WIFE SAYS HER LOVE FOR ACTOR ‘ONLY GROWS’ BUT ADMITS ‘HOLIDAYS ARE HARD’ AMID DEMENTIA BATTLE

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Tallulah also shared a photo of herself posing under some fun lighting, with the caption, "and it was at 30 she found so much love within herself that had been there all along!!" as well as a selfie with her sisters, Scout and Rumer, captioned "Willis girlies."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Moore recently gave an update her ex-husband’s condition during an interview on "Good Morning America."

"I think, given the givens, he's doing very well," The "Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans" actress told the outlet last Wednesday.

"What I'll say is what I say to my children, which is it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold onto what isn't," she added. "Because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The former couple has been close since their divorce in 2000, and often come together to celebrate their daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Last November, Tallulah shared a post full of photos with her father, writing in the caption, "Damn, these photos are hitting tonight. You’re my whole damn heart and I’m so proud to be your Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis."

Shortly before the post, she spoke about her father's condition on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for," she said, adding, "I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad, and he loves me, which is really special."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Barrymore asked why the family has been so open about his condition, which Tallulah described as "a very aggressive cognitive disease; [a] form of dementia that’s very rare."

"Well, I think it’s twofold. On one hand, it’s who we are as a family, but also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness," she explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Willis first announced he was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, prompting his retirement. In March 2023, the Willis family shared that his condition had developed into frontotemporal dementia.