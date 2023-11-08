Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah gives update on his dementia: 'I see love when I'm with him'

Bruce Willis' daughter gave an update on the "Die Hard" actor's health amid his dementia battle.

"He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for," Tallulah said during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad, and he loves me, which is really special," she added.

Tallulah explained that Willis has frontotemporal dementia, "a very aggressive cognitive disease; [a] form of dementia that’s very rare."

BRUCE WILLIS' WIFE SAYS ‘IT’S HARD TO KNOW' IF ACTOR UNDERSTANDS HIS DEMENTIA DIAGNOSIS

Barrymore asked the actress why the family had chosen to "be so open" with the public about Willis' condition.

"Well, I think it’s twofold. On one hand, it’s who we are as a family, but also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness."

Tallulah further noted her family "had no idea" what it would be like caring for someone with frontotemporal dementia.

"If we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family to help other people, to turn it around to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us," she said.

"And part of what’s been a really beautiful way for me to heal through this is becoming like an archeologist to my dad’s world, to his little trinkets and doo-dads."

Tallulah's sister Scout shared her feelings on her father's "cruel" diagnosis on Instagram earlier this year.

"Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa," she wrote on her Instagram story in February.

Willis shares Tallulah, Scout and Rumer with ex-wife Demi Moore. The two married in 1987 and divorced in 2000. He went on to marry Emma Heming at their home in Turks and Caicos in March 2009, and the couple shares two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

Willis' family first announced he had been diagnosed with aphasia in Spring 2022. Moore revealed months later that Willis' condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis," she wrote in February. "In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

She added, "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

FTD is "the result of damage to neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain," according to the National Institute on Aging. "Many possible symptoms can result, including unusual behaviors, emotional problems, trouble communicating, difficulty with work, or difficulty with walking."

The "Assassin" star retired from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.