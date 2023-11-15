Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah gets emotional over photos with dad, 'my whole damn heart'

Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah is focusing on the good memories she has with her father.

In a recent post on Instagram, she shared a series of photos that are close to her heart.

The first shows her sitting with her dad in a big chair, holding hands, and a later one shows them standing side by side in a driveway.

"Damn, these photos are hitting tonight," she wrote in the caption. "You’re my whole damn heart and I’m so proud to be your Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis."

Tallulah even shared her driver’s license, confirming that her full name is indeed Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis, and tagged the post #babybruce.

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show" to talk about her dad’s ongoing battle with dementia.

"He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for," she said.

"I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad, and he loves me, which is really special," she added.

Barrymore asked why the family has been so open about his condition, which Tallulah described as "a very aggressive cognitive disease; [a] form of dementia that’s very rare."

"Well, I think it’s twofold. On one hand, it’s who we are as a family, but also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness," she explained.

Tallulah and her sisters, Scout and Rumer, whom Willis shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, have done their best to focus on the good times with their dad.

Scout wrote about the "Die Hard" star’s "cruel" diagnosis on Instagram earlier this year, saying, "Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa."

Rumer, who welcomed her first child, Louetta Isley with her partner Derek Richard earlier this year, shared sweet photos of Willis holding his first grandchild.

"Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life," Rumer wrote in the caption. "His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful."

She continued, "Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game…."

Willis also has two younger daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, with wife Emma Heming.

The family first announced that the "Pulp Fiction" star had been diagnosed with aphasia in spring 2022, before revealing in February this year he had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis," Moore wrote at the time. "In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

She continued, "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."