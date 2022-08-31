Expand / Collapse search
Bruce Willis' wife Emma opens up about grief over his aphasia diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis wrote about Bruce's diagnosis for National Grief Awareness Day

Months after Bruce Willis' debilitating aphasia diagnosis, the legendary actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, is opening up about her grief.

Bruce and Emma Willis married in 2009. The actor was previously married to Demi Moore.

Bruce and Emma Willis married in 2009. The actor was previously married to Demi Moore. (Stephen Lovekin)

On Tuesday, the model shared an Instagram video montage, which depicted various activities she's been doing over the summer to cope with her husband's illness.

"This was the summer of self discovery – finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active," she captioned the post, which featured clips of her gardening, working out, playing tennis and painting. "My grief can be paralyzing but I'm learning how to live along side it. As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too."

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022.

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. (Rich Fury)

To accompany the video montage, she used Aretha Franklin's classic 1968 song "I Say a Little Prayer for You."

Back in March, the actor's family announced that Bruce would be retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. Aphasia is a condition that affects the ability to communicate. Willis' final film, entitled "Paradise City," is in post production, according to IMDB.

"Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," a statement from the family read. "As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

The family of Bruce Willis announced the actor would retire following his diagnosis.

The family of Bruce Willis announced the actor would retire following his diagnosis. (Getty Images)

Emma and Bruce married in 2009. The couple has two daughters together.

