Bruce Willis
Published

A look at Bruce Willis’ upcoming acting role in 'Paradise City,’ his storied Hollywood career

The 'Die Hard' star is stepping away from his acting career amid his aphasia diagnosis

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Bruce Willis' family announces aphasia diagnosis Video

Bruce Willis' family announces aphasia diagnosis

Fox News' Matt Finn reports on the family's announcement that Bruce Willis will step away from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, which impacts cognitive ability.

On Wednesday, Bruce Willis’ family revealed he is stepping away from his acting career as he battles his health diagnosis. 

The 67-year-old actor has been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects the ability to communicate.

"Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the family statement read.

(L-R) Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis, Demi Moore and Tallulah Belle Willis. Willis' family shared a statement on Wednesday revealing the actor is struggling with aphasia.

(L-R) Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis, Demi Moore and Tallulah Belle Willis. Willis' family shared a statement on Wednesday revealing the actor is struggling with aphasia. (Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central)

It continued: "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

BRUCE WILLIS DIAGNOSED WITH APHASIA, ‘STEPPING AWAY’ FROM ACTING, FAMILY REVEALS

"As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that," read the statement, written on behalf of his wife, Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

His four-decade career has amassed more than $5 billion in box office worldwide. Here is a look at Willis' prolific acting career:

‘Paradise City’

Willis’ most recent acting role is in the upcoming action-packed thriller, "Paradise City," in which he stars alongside John Travolta and Praya Lundberg. 

Willis' final acting role is in the action-packed thriller "Paradise City" which is yet to be released.

Willis' final acting role is in the action-packed thriller "Paradise City" which is yet to be released. (TheDirectImage.com)

Production for his final movie began in Maui, Hawaii, in May 2021, Deadline reported. Willis plays the role of Ryan Swan, who is a bounty hunter seeking revenge on the man that killed his father, who is played by Travolta.

Actress Praya Lundberg, who is also a model, is the film's female lead. According to IMDb, the movie is currently in post-production.  It is unclear when the movie will be released.

Willis' stars as the vengeful bounty hunter Ryan Swan who is trying to take down the character played by John Travolta.

Willis' stars as the vengeful bounty hunter Ryan Swan who is trying to take down the character played by John Travolta. (TheImageDirect.com)

'Pulp Fiction'

The "Paradise City" reunion is the first time Willis and Travolta will star alongside one another in nearly 30 years. The duo brought "Pulp Fiction" to life in 1994 and have since starred together in a movie. 

In the 1994 Quentin Tarantino classic "Pulp Fiction," Willis led one of the film’s many vignettes as Butch Coolidge, a prizefighter who bets on himself to win a match after promising a mob boss that he would throw the fight. However, when his girlfriend forgets to pack his dad’s immensely sentimental watch, he must retrieve it from his apartment knowing the mob is after him before they can go on the run.

Travolta was drug-addicted hitman Vincent Vega in the film. The role would ultimately lead Travolta to his second Oscar nomination and revitalize his acting career.

Willis and John Travolta will reunite for the first time in nearly 30 years in Willis' final film "Paradise City," The pair co-starred together in "Pulp Fiction."

Willis and John Travolta will reunite for the first time in nearly 30 years in Willis' final film "Paradise City," The pair co-starred together in "Pulp Fiction." (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

'Die Hard'

Willis has a long, successful acting career, stemming from the early 80s. 

Bruce Willis running with automatic weapon in a scene from the film 'Die Hard', 1988. 

Bruce Willis running with automatic weapon in a scene from the film 'Die Hard', 1988. (20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

His role in "Die Hard" as officer John McClane took him to super stardom in 1988 and spurred multiple sequels.

'Moonlighting'

Throughout his career, Willis has been nominated for five Golden Globes, one of which he won for his role in "Moonlighting." 

"Moonlighting," April 16, 1989.

"Moonlighting," April 16, 1989. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

His role as David Addison also earned him an Emmy Award. He won an additional Emmy for his guest role in "Friends" in 2000.

‘The Sixth Sense’

Willis starred as child psychologist Malcolm Crowe alongside Haley Joel Osment in the 1999 thriller from M. Night Shyamalan.

Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment in ‘The Sixth Sense.’

Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment in 'The Sixth Sense.' (Getty Images)

"Cosmic Sin," "Out of Death" and more straight-to-video films

Willis has in recent years churned out straight-to-video thrillers. Last year, he starred in a staggering eight films. Most came and went quietly, including titles like "Cosmic Sin," "Out of Death" and "Deadlock."

Most recently, Willis starred in February's "Gasoline Alley" and "A Day to Die," released in early March. Willis has already shot at least six more films due out in 2022 and 2023, including "Die Like Lovers," "Corrective Measures" and "The Wrong Place."

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

