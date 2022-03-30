A look at Bruce Willis’ upcoming acting role in 'Paradise City,’ his storied Hollywood career

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Wednesday, Bruce Willis’ family revealed he is stepping away from his acting career as he battles his health diagnosis.

The 67-year-old actor has been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects the ability to communicate.

"Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the family statement read.

It continued: "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

"As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that," read the statement, written on behalf of his wife, Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

His four-decade career has amassed more than $5 billion in box office worldwide. Here is a look at Willis' prolific acting career:

‘Paradise City’

Willis’ most recent acting role is in the upcoming action-packed thriller, "Paradise City," in which he stars alongside John Travolta and Praya Lundberg.

Production for his final movie began in Maui, Hawaii, in May 2021, Deadline reported. Willis plays the role of Ryan Swan, who is a bounty hunter seeking revenge on the man that killed his father, who is played by Travolta.

Actress Praya Lundberg, who is also a model, is the film's female lead. According to IMDb, the movie is currently in post-production. It is unclear when the movie will be released.

'Pulp Fiction'

The "Paradise City" reunion is the first time Willis and Travolta will star alongside one another in nearly 30 years. The duo brought "Pulp Fiction" to life in 1994 and have since starred together in a movie.

In the 1994 Quentin Tarantino classic "Pulp Fiction," Willis led one of the film’s many vignettes as Butch Coolidge, a prizefighter who bets on himself to win a match after promising a mob boss that he would throw the fight. However, when his girlfriend forgets to pack his dad’s immensely sentimental watch, he must retrieve it from his apartment knowing the mob is after him before they can go on the run.

Travolta was drug-addicted hitman Vincent Vega in the film. The role would ultimately lead Travolta to his second Oscar nomination and revitalize his acting career.

'Die Hard'

Willis has a long, successful acting career, stemming from the early 80s.

His role in "Die Hard" as officer John McClane took him to super stardom in 1988 and spurred multiple sequels.

'Moonlighting'

Throughout his career, Willis has been nominated for five Golden Globes, one of which he won for his role in "Moonlighting."

His role as David Addison also earned him an Emmy Award. He won an additional Emmy for his guest role in "Friends" in 2000.

‘The Sixth Sense’

Willis starred as child psychologist Malcolm Crowe alongside Haley Joel Osment in the 1999 thriller from M. Night Shyamalan.

"Cosmic Sin," "Out of Death" and more straight-to-video films

Willis has in recent years churned out straight-to-video thrillers. Last year, he starred in a staggering eight films. Most came and went quietly, including titles like "Cosmic Sin," "Out of Death" and "Deadlock."

Most recently, Willis starred in February's "Gasoline Alley" and "A Day to Die," released in early March. Willis has already shot at least six more films due out in 2022 and 2023, including "Die Like Lovers," "Corrective Measures" and "The Wrong Place."

