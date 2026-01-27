Brooks Nader breaks silence on Ben Affleck dating rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reality star Brooks Nader is shutting down any speculation that she's seeing Ben Affleck.

Over the weekend, Deuxmoi, an anonymous pop culture site, shared on Instagram that a source informed them that Nader and Affleck have "never met." The reality star confirmed that statement in the comment section of the post.

"Haven’t met him in my life," Nader wrote.

Prior to her rumored romance, Nader was in a relationship with "Dancing with the Stars" pro Gleb Savchenko. The "Love Thy Nader" star divorced her ex Billy Haire in 2024. The former couple met in 2015 and married four years later. She announced their divorce in 2024 after five years of marriage.

Affleck has spoken briefly about relationships after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez in 2024.

"It’s not easy for anyone figuring out relationships, particularly at the very early part, where you’re trying to gauge, ‘What does this signal mean? Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?'" he said in a clip shared by Page Six 2025.

In October, Nader told Page Six that she was embracing her "single era" after years of relationships.

"So, now that I’m in my single era, I feel like I’ve come into this new version of myself, and it’s so exciting and fun to discover her. The new Brooks!"

Her relationship with "DWTS" partner Gleb Savchenko made headlines in 2025, but Nader admitted she's content being single until she finds exactly what she's looking for in a partner.

"To impress me, it’s all about personality," she told Maxim magazine . "I did the whole pretty boy thing. I just want you to make me laugh. And someone who is a great listener, respectful, caring, chilled out, someone who supports my dreams – and is cool with my chaos!"

"I feel like I’m always making the plans, so I find it sexy when someone takes control and plans a date – whether you’re picking me up in a car or helicopter."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.