Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment

Brooks Nader breaks silence on Ben Affleck dating rumors

Reality star confirms she has never met the actor after speculation surfaced on social media

By Janelle Ash Fox News
close
‘DWTS’ contestants Brooks Nader, Gleb Savchenko dish on ‘secret’ matching tattoos Video

‘DWTS’ contestants Brooks Nader, Gleb Savchenko dish on ‘secret’ matching tattoos

'Dancing with the Stars' contestants Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko tell Fox News Digital that they got ‘secret’ matching tattoos together.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reality star Brooks Nader is shutting down any speculation that she's seeing Ben Affleck.

Over the weekend, Deuxmoi, an anonymous pop culture site, shared on Instagram that a source informed them that Nader and Affleck have "never met." The reality star confirmed that statement in the comment section of the post.

"Haven’t met him in my life," Nader wrote.

Brooks Nader, Ben Affleck

Brooks Nader denied romance rumors with Ben Affleck. (Getty Images)

Prior to her rumored romance, Nader was in a relationship with "Dancing with the Stars" pro Gleb Savchenko. The "Love Thy Nader" star divorced her ex Billy Haire in 2024. The former couple met in 2015 and married four years later. She announced their divorce in 2024 after five years of marriage.

BROOKS NADER'S SISTERS DISCOVER BASKET OF NEEDLES, STAGE INTERVENTION OVER ‘CONCERNING’ WEIGHT LOSS DRUG USE

Affleck has spoken briefly about relationships after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez in 2024.

"Haven’t met him in my life." 

— Brooks Nader

"It’s not easy for anyone figuring out relationships, particularly at the very early part, where you’re trying to gauge, ‘What does this signal mean? Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?'" he said in a clip shared by Page Six 2025.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez divorced in 2024 after tying the knot two years prior. (Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

In October, Nader told Page Six that she was embracing her "single era" after years of relationships.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"So, now that I’m in my single era, I feel like I’ve come into this new version of myself, and it’s so exciting and fun to discover her. The new Brooks!"

Her relationship with "DWTS" partner Gleb Savchenko made headlines in 2025, but Nader admitted she's content being single until she finds exactly what she's looking for in a partner.

A close-up of Brooks Nader wearing a low-cut burgundy dress next to her dancing partner.

Brooks Nader competed on "Dancing with the Stars" with pro Gleb Savchenko. (Eric McCandless)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"To impress me, it’s all about personality," she told Maxim magazine. "I did the whole pretty boy thing. I just want you to make me laugh. And someone who is a great listener, respectful, caring, chilled out, someone who supports my dreams – and is cool with my chaos!" 

Brooks Nader poses for a red carpet.

Brooks Nader has been embracing her "single era." (Michael Simon/Getty Images)

"I feel like I’m always making the plans, so I find it sexy when someone takes control and plans a date – whether you’re picking me up in a car or helicopter."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending

Close modal

Continue