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Brooks Nader hits back at backlash over 'Baywatch' casting

Critics have called the 'Baywatch' cast 'a joke' online, but Nader isn't backing down

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader is firing back at critics as she dives headfirst into the highly anticipated "Baywatch" reboot.

Nader brushed off backlash over influencer casting while making the case for a new era of Hollywood.

"I think that the times are different and everyone is so multi-hyphenate now, and you can be both an actor and an influencer and have influence," Nader told The Daily Mail. "And that's the beauty of the culture that social media has created."

FIRST LOOK AT BROOKS NADER AND CAST IN ICONIC 'BAYWATCH' RED SWIMSUITS AS FILMING KICKS OFF FOR REBOOT

Brooks Nader attends an awards event wearing a red gown

Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader is defending influencer casting in the "Baywatch" reboot. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Her comments come as critics flood social media with skepticism about the reboot’s casting choices, with some calling it "influencer casting, not acting," and slamming the project as "a JOKE" with an "awful cast." 

Brooks Nader poses in iconic red "Baywatch" bathing suit

Brooks Nader shared a photo of herself wearing the iconic red swimsuit on her Instagram story writing, "Still pinch myself when I suit up." (Brooks Nader Instagram)

Others questioned Hollywood’s reliance on reboots altogether, while some fans wondered if anyone could truly step into the shadow of Pamela Anderson’s iconic red swimsuit era.

As debate swirls online over whether social media stars belong on screen, Nader refused to back down.

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Brooks Nader wears strapless denim dress in New York City.

Brooks Nader says landing a role in the "Baywatch" reboot is a full-circle moment after manifesting it during her red one-piece Sports Illustrated shoot. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin)

"We now have platforms," she continued. "I think … during the 90s, you didn't have social media, you didn't have Instagram or TikTok, and so people could use their voice now, and I think as long as they're using it for good... I think that … it'll bring a vibe to the show." 

Influencer Noah Beck is also set as a principal cast member, while Livvy Dunne will appear in a recurring role as a junior lifeguard for the "Baywatch" reboot.

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Despite the noise, Nader insisted the cast would deliver.

Four of the cast members of the "Baywatch" reboot running on the beach.

Shay Mitchell, Noah Beck, Hassie Harrison and Stephen Amell are seen on the set of "Baywatch" on March 18, 2026 in Venice, California. (MEGA/GC Images)

"I think that there's so many amazing platforms and voices that are on the show, in the cast, and I think it'll only help," she explained.

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Nader is cast alongside Stephen Amell and Shay Mitchell in the reboot — but her connection to the franchise, she said, started long before she landed the role.

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum additionally shared that she had "manifested" this role a while back.

Pamela Anderson on the red carpet holds her hands up to her red spaghetti straps of spandex-like dress split Pamela Anderson in her signature red "Baywatch" bikini

Pamela Anderson starred in the original "Baywatch." (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

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"When I shot my Sports Illustrated cover in the red one-piece, I picked that one off the rack because I was like, ‘This is so ‘Baywatch. I have to shoot in this,’" she previously told TV Insider.

"Lo and behold, it became the cover, which was amazing. It's kind of a full-circle moment to see that that was in 2023, and we're now in 2026, and that dream became a reality."

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She joked, "My superpowers are scaring me!"

Despite some negative reaction, other fans are already rallying behind Nader, calling her "Baywatch Barbie" and praising her as "meant for you," while others said on social media, "the internet is not ready for this level of hotness on screen."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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