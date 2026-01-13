Brooks Nader slips on her bikini as she embraces natural look on Cabo getaway after dissolving lip fillers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooks Nader is making the most of a sun-soaked girls’ trip in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a series of vacation moments from the getaway, joined by her younger sister, Sarah Jane Nader, for beach time, dinners out and celebratory moments.

Nader posed solo on the sand wearing a cropped white graphic T-shirt featuring a cherry design, paired with a red string bikini bottom. She completed the look with white-rimmed oversized sunglasses and gold hoop earrings as her hair blew in the wind. A bedazzled cigarette lighter was tucked discreetly into the side of her bikini.

The 28-year-old also shared a relaxed beachside moment from the trip, posting a photo of herself lounging facedown on a beach chair in a leopard-print string bikini with the ocean in the background.

Nader was also seen alongside her sister in coordinating looks, as Sarah Jane opted for an all-red bikini set accessorized with a cowboy hat while the pair strolled together on the sand.

In another look from the trip, Nader debuted a matching leopard-print top with a plunging neckline, finishing the outfit with oversized sunglasses, a straw cowboy hat and a gold pendant. She pouted her lips in a mirror selfie and captioned the photo, "Old lips, new clothes, same me 👄🌴."

The Cabo trip comes after Nader recently opened up about making a personal change to her appearance. The vacation carousel also included a more intimate moment, as she shared a close-up photo highlighting her updated look after dissolving her lip fillers.

The image was originally posted to Instagram Stories by a friend, who captioned it, "Cutie girl (& filler-free 🤭)." Nader later reshared the photo to her own Story — which has since expired — using it to spotlight her more natural appearance.

In the photo, the "Dancing With the Stars" alum appeared seated indoors while dining out, wearing a cozy gray wrap and gold hoop earrings as her freshly dissolved lips took center stage.

Fans quickly took notice, with several commenters praising the change. "Love your more natural look," one user wrote, while others echoed similar sentiments.

Nader has been open about her decision to dissolve her fillers, previously telling followers she felt more like herself after the procedure and sharing parts of the process on social media ahead of her Cabo trip.

The Cabo getaway comes amid a packed travel schedule for Nader. She recently spent the New Year’s holiday in Aspen, where she joined her sisters for a festive winter celebration before trading cold-weather looks for beachwear in Mexico.