©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Entertainment

Brooks Nader goes braless while enjoying her 'single era' in Hollywood

'Dancing with the Stars' alum Brooks Nader steps out with sister at party off Sunset Strip

By Tracy Wright
Brooks Nader put a sultry spin on a classic combo on a night out with her sister in Los Angeles.

Nader, 28, opted to go braless underneath a silky satin top for the Maybe It's Maybelline x Miley Cyrus launch party at Bar Marmont off the Sunset Strip in Hollywood.

The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant, who was previously involved in a relationship with "DWTS" pro Gleb Savchenko, told Page Six that she's reveling in the opportunity to find her best self now that she's in her "single era."

Brooks Nader smiles at event.

Brooks Nader attends Maybe It's Maybelline x Miley Launch Party at Bar Marmont on Oct. 24, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Presley Ann/Getty Images)

Nader showed off a massive shark tooth pendant necklace wrapped around her neck as she mixed and mingled with fellow "DWTS" contestants at the festive affair. 

She stepped out wearing a pair of light blue skinny jeans and stayed warm underneath a furry coat. Her sister, Sarah Jane, sported a matching blouse paired with satin briefs.

The "Love Thy Nader" star gave a shout-out on Instagram to Jennifer Aniston's longtime stylist, Chris McMillan, for styling her dark blonde hair for the big event.

Brooks Nader poses wearing fur coat

Brooks Nader stayed warm underneath a massive furry coat. (Presley Ann/Getty Images)

Nader, who divorced ex Billy Haire last year, admitted she's loving her freedom after years of dating.

"We learn new things about ourselves, and I’ve been married for most of my life, my adult life," she told the outlet. 

"So, now that I’m in my single era, I feel like I’ve come into this new version of myself, and it’s so exciting and fun to discover her. The new Brooks!"

Brooks Nader poses with sister Sarah Jane Nader.

Brooks Nader and sister Sarah Jane Nader rocked matching silk blouses for their night out in Hollywood. (Presley Ann/Getty Images)

Brooks Nader and Whitney Leavitt pose at party.

Brooks Nader chatted with current "Dancing with the Stars" contestant and fellow reality star, Whitney Leavitt. (Presley Ann/Getty Images)

Her relationship with "DWTS" partner Gleb Savchenko made headlines earlier this year, but Nader admitted she's content being single until she finds exactly what she's looking for in a partner.

"To impress me, it’s all about personality," she told Maxim magazine. "I did the whole pretty boy thing. I just want you to make me laugh. And someone who is a great listener, respectful, caring, chilled out, someone who supports my dreams – and is cool with my chaos!" 

"I feel like I’m always making the plans, so I find it sexy when someone takes control and plans a date – whether you’re picking me up in a car or helicopter."

A close-up of Brooks Nader wearing a low-cut burgundy dress next to her dancing partner.

Brooks Nader competed on "Dancing with the Stars" with pro Gleb Savchenko. (Eric McCandless/Getty Images)

Prior to her on-off romance with Savchenko, Nader weathered the divorce storm with ex Billy Haire. The former couple met in 2015 and married four years later. She announced their divorce in 2024 after five years of marriage.

