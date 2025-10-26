Brooks Nader goes braless while enjoying her 'single era' in Hollywood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooks Nader put a sultry spin on a classic combo on a night out with her sister in Los Angeles.

Nader, 28, opted to go braless underneath a silky satin top for the Maybe It's Maybelline x Miley Cyrus launch party at Bar Marmont off the Sunset Strip in Hollywood.

The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant, who was previously involved in a relationship with "DWTS" pro Gleb Savchenko, told Page Six that she's reveling in the opportunity to find her best self now that she's in her "single era."

Nader showed off a massive shark tooth pendant necklace wrapped around her neck as she mixed and mingled with fellow "DWTS" contestants at the festive affair.

She stepped out wearing a pair of light blue skinny jeans and stayed warm underneath a furry coat. Her sister, Sarah Jane, sported a matching blouse paired with satin briefs.

The "Love Thy Nader" star gave a shout-out on Instagram to Jennifer Aniston's longtime stylist, Chris McMillan, for styling her dark blonde hair for the big event.

Nader, who divorced ex Billy Haire last year, admitted she's loving her freedom after years of dating.

"We learn new things about ourselves, and I’ve been married for most of my life, my adult life," she told the outlet.

"So, now that I’m in my single era, I feel like I’ve come into this new version of myself, and it’s so exciting and fun to discover her. The new Brooks!"

Her relationship with "DWTS" partner Gleb Savchenko made headlines earlier this year, but Nader admitted she's content being single until she finds exactly what she's looking for in a partner.

"To impress me, it’s all about personality," she told Maxim magazine . "I did the whole pretty boy thing. I just want you to make me laugh. And someone who is a great listener, respectful, caring, chilled out, someone who supports my dreams – and is cool with my chaos!"

"I feel like I’m always making the plans, so I find it sexy when someone takes control and plans a date – whether you’re picking me up in a car or helicopter."

