'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andre Braugher's cause of death revealed to be lung cancer

Andre Braugher's cause of death has been revealed after the actor died at the age of 61 Monday.

The two-time Emmy Award winner died from lung cancer, his representative confirmed to Fox News Digital. On Monday, his representative announced Braugher had died following a brief illness.

In addition to starring as Capt. Ray Holt on the hit police sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," Braugher is also well-known for his role as Det. Frank Pembleton in the police procedural series "Homicide: Life on the Street."

In 1998, Braugher won his first outstanding lead actor Emmy Award for his performance in "Homicide: Life on the Street." Braugher starred in the show's first six seasons from 1993 to 1998. He also earned an Emmy nomination for playing Det. Pembleton in 1996.

Braugher starred alongside Andy Samberg in the comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" for the series' eight-season run from 2013 to 2021. He won two Critics' Choice awards for best supporting actor in a comedy series and received four Emmy nominations for playing Capt. Holt.

The Illinois native won his second Emmy Award in 2006 for his performance in the thriller-crime miniseries "Thief" and also received a Golden Globe nomination. In 2001, Braugher received a Golden Globe nomination for starring as Dr. Ben Gideon in the medical drama series "Gideon's Crossing."

Braugher starred opposite Ray Romano on the TNT series "Men of a Certain Age" from 2009 to 2011, earning two Emmy Award nominations for best supporting actor in a drama series.

The actor's first Emmy Award nomination came after he played Col. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. in the 1995 HBO television movie "The Tuskegee Airmen."

Additional television credits included "Last Resort," "The Court-Martial of Jackie Robinson," "Somebody Has to Shoot the Picture" and "Murder in Mississippi."

Braugher made his feature film debut in the 1989 war drama "Glory," which also starred Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman and Matthew Broderick.

Braugher worked alongside "Homicide" co-star Richard Belzer in the 1996 Spike Lee film "Get on the Bus" about a group of African-American men traveling by bus for the Million Man March.

His other film credits include "The Mist," Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," "Frequency," "Thick as Thieves" and "City of Angels."

Braugher made his directorial debut with one vignette of the 1999 Showtime trilogy "Love Songs."

Most recently, Braugher co-starred in the 2022 drama "She Said," the film retelling of two journalists whose reporting led to the prosecution of Harvey Weinstein and sparked the #MeToo movement.

Braugher had filmed four episodes of the upcoming eight-episode Netflix series "The Residence" before production was halted due to the WGA strike. The actor was cast in one of the leading roles on the show from executive producers Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Paul William Davies.

According to Deadline, it is not clear how the series plans to move forward following Braugher's death.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.