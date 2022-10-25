'St. Elsewhere' cast: Where are stars Denzel Washington and more now?

The popular medical drama from the 1980s, "St. Elsewhere," is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Wednesday.

Before "Grey's Anatomy," viewers across America were enamored by the doctors who worked at St. Eligius Hospital in Boston and watched as they faced the day-to-day challenges of being in the medical field.

Starting in 1982, "St. Elsewhere" aired for six seasons and helped launch the careers of some of today's biggest stars like Denzel Washington. Fans will also recognize the show's actors from their favorite series like, "Friends," "Boy Meets World" and "Better Call Saul."

Here is a look back at what the cast of "St. Elsewhere" has been up to since the show ended in 1988.

Denzel Washington

While appearing on "St. Elsewhere," Denzel Washington began his film career, starring in many successful films, including "A Soldier's Story," "Power" and "Hard Lessons." Just one year after the end of the series, Washington won the Academy Award for best supporting actor in 1989 for his role in "Glory."

He continued to act throughout the '90s, appearing in critically acclaimed films "Mississippi Masala," "Malcolm X" and "Philadelphia" as well as the romantic comedy "The Preacher's Wife" alongside Whitney Houston. In 2001, Washington won his second Academy Award, this time in the best actor category, for his role in "Training Day." He continued his string of successful movies, starring in "Out of Time," "Man on Fire" and "The Manchurian Candidate."

Washington also dabbled in the world of theater, starring in a number of productions from 1990 to 2018. He won the Tony Award in 2010 for his role in the Broadway play "Fences" and starred in the 2014 production of "A Raisin in the Sun," which won the Tony for best revival of a play.

In 2012, Washington won yet another Academy Award nomination for his role in "Flight" and in 2016 was nominated again for his role in "Fences," the film adaptation of the play in which he won a Tony, however, he lost that year. He was nominated again in 2016 for his role in the legal drama "Roman J. Israel, Esq." and in 2022 for his role in "Macbeth." He has a total of 10 Academy Award nominations and two wins.

In 1983, Washington met his wife, Pauletta Pearson, on set of his first show, "Wilma," and together they have four children, John David, Katia, and twins Olivia and Malcolm. Throughout his life, Washington has donated to a number of causes he holds dear to his heart, including the Fisher House Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of America, for which he is also a spokesperson.

Due to his work with the Fisher House Foundation, Washington received the 2021 Honorary Sergeant Major of the Army from the United States Army, and in July 2022, it was announced he would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Ed Flanders

Ed Flanders appeared in five out of the six seasons of "St. Elsewhere" before leaving to pursue other roles. Flanders made a sentimental return in 1988 for the show’s farewell episode.

While on "St. Elsewhere," Flanders was nominated for five Emmy Awards and won the award once in 1983. He is one of the few actors to have played two presidents, having played President Harry Truman in a few different films, including "Truman at Potsdam," and President Calvin Coolidge in the miniseries "Backstairs at the White House."

Much of Flanders' roles came prior to "St. Elsewhere," his most notable being his guest role on the first season of the popular show "M.A.S.H.," where he played a documentarian making a film about different M.A.S.H. units and visits the 4077th.

Flanders died in 1995.

William Daniels

William Daniels already had a successful career in film and television when he landed a part on "St. Elsewhere," which he starred in for all six seasons. For his work on the show, Daniels won two Emmy Awards. While on "St. Elsewhere," he also voiced KITT in "Knight Rider."

After the show came to an end, Daniels continued to work, appearing in guest roles in a few TV shows before landing the role of George Feeny, otherwise known as Mr. Feeny, in "Boy Meets World." The show ran from 1993 to 2000 and introduced Daniels to a whole new generation who all wished they could have him as a teacher.

Daniels was also the president of the Screen Actors Guild from 1999 to 2001 and led the actors in the 2000 actors' strike.

Once "Boy Meets World" ended, Daniels appeared in a few TV shows as a guest actor. He also landed a recurring role in the ninth season of "Grey's Anatomy" as a doctor who acts as Cristina Yang's mentor.

Daniels went on to reprise his role of Mr. Feeny in the spin-off show "Girl Meets World" from 2014 to 2017. He has not appeared in an on-screen acting role since, according to his IMDb.

In June 1951, Daniels married fellow actress Bonnie Bartlett. Bartlett played Daniels' wife in both "St. Elsewhere" and "Boy Meets World." The couple welcomed a son in 1961 who passed less than 24 hours after being born. They later adopted two sons, Michael and Robert.

Norman Lloyd

Norman Lloyd started his career in theater in the '30s and briefly made the move to film before World War II put a pause on his career. Upon his return to Hollywood, Lloyd starred in a few movies before turning to directing, and landing his role on "St. Elsewhere" from 1982 to 1988.

After the end of "St. Elsewhere," Lloyd appeared in his first movie role in more than 10 years when he starred in "Dead Poets Society" opposite Robin Williams (who died in 2014). From 1998 to 2001, Lloyd starred in the series "Seven Days," and also began making guest appearances on shows such as "The Joseph Cotten Show," "Murder, She Wrote," "The Twilight Zone," "Wiseguy," "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Wings."

His last theater appearance was in December 2010 in "An Evening with Norman Lloyd" where he gave anecdotes from his career and took questions from audience members. From 2007 to 2020, he appeared in seven documentaries, and his final acting role came in the 2015 movie "Trainwreck."

Lloyd married his wife, Peggy Craven, in 1936 and were married for 75 years until Craven died in 2011. They had two children, a son, Michael, and a daughter, Josie. An avid tennis player, Lloyd played twice a week since he was 8 years old until 2015, only stopping due to suffering a fall. He even once played against Charlie Chaplin and Spencer Tracy.

In May 2021, Lloyd died in his sleep in his Los Angeles home at the age of 106.

Eric Laneuville

Eric Laneuville is most well-known for his role of Luther Hawkins in "St. Elsewhere," staying on the show for its entire six-season run. Aside from the show, he also starred in a number of stage shows and films prior to the start of "St. Elsewhere."

Some of his film roles include "Black Belt Jones," "Death Wish," "Shoot It Black, Shoot It Blue," A Piece of the Action," "Love at First Bite," "A Force of One," "The Baltimore Bullet" and "Back Roads."

In 1984, Laneuville began directing, with his first shot at directing being for episodes of "St. Elsewhere." He has since gone on to direct episodes of some of the most popular shows on television, including "Doogie Howser, M.D.," "ER," Gilmore Girls," "Lie to Me," "Monk," "The Mentalist," "Lost," "Girlfriends," "Everybody Hates Chris," "Prison Break," "Blue Bloods," "Ghost Whisperer," "Grimm" and "Grey's Anatomy."

In 1992, Laneuville won an Emmy Award for directing an episode of the NBC show "I'll Fly Away."

Christina Pickles

Having started her acting career on Broadway in 1964, Christina Pickles landed on "St. Elsewhere" when she moved to Los Angeles. She stayed on the show for all six seasons and was nominated for five Emmy Awards for her role on the show.

She was cast on a few short-lived sitcoms like "The People Next Door" and also had guest roles on shows such as "Family Ties," "Who's The Boss," "The Nanny" and "Murder, She Wrote." In 1993, Pickles began her recurring role on the hit sitcom "Friends" as Judy Geller, appearing on the show throughout its 10-season run. She was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding guest actress for her role of Judy.

Pickles also appeared in a number of films, including "Legends of the Fall," "Grace of My Heart," "Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet," "The Wedding Singer" and "George of the Jungle 2." In 2018, she was nominated for her seventh Emmy Award, this time for outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series for the web series "Break a Hip."

In 1962, Pickles married producer and director Victor Lobl, to whom she was married for 23 years before divorcing in 1985. Starting in the mid-1980s, Pickles was involved with "St. Elsewhere" co-star Herb Edelman, staying with him until his death in 1996. It was announced in 2005 that she married journalist Ian Masters.

Mark Harmon

Mark Harmon turned to acting after graduating from college as a football star. After choosing acting over a career in law, Harmon joined "St. Elsewhere" in its second season, staying on for almost three seasons and leaving the show in 1986 after his character contracted HIV, one of the first TV characters to be diagnosed with the virus.

After leaving "St. Elsewhere," Harmon starred in a few made-for-TV and feature films, including "The Presidio" alongside Meg Ryan and Sean Connery, and "Freaky Friday" alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. In 2002, he got a four-episode arc on "The West Wing," playing a Secret Service agent.

Aside from earning him an Emmy nomination, his role on "The West Wing" caught the eye of Donald P. Bellisario, who would go on to cast him as agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in "NCIS." Harmon took on the role in 2003 and stayed on the show for 18 seasons, leaving the show four episodes into the 19th season.

In 2012, Harmon was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and two years later started a production company called Wings Productions so that he could produce "NCIS: New Orleans."

Harmon and his wife, Pam Dawber, have been married since 1987 and have two sons together, Sean and Ty. In 1996, Harmon saved the lives of two teenage boys who were stuck inside a burning vehicle after a car accident. He broke the window of the car with his sledgehammer, setting the teenagers free.

Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel's big break came when he took the role of an emergency room intern in "St. Elsewhere." While starring on the show, he also appeared in a number of movies, such as "Gremlins," "Walk Like a Man" and "Little Monsters."

In 1992, Mandel booked a comedy show called "Howie," which aired weekly and featured many comedians like Gilbert Gottfried and Little Richard. He made a number of guest appearances on a variety of TV shows and TV movies, including a syndicated talk show called "The Howie Mandel Show" in 1998, which was canceled after one season.

In 2005, Mandel signed on to host the game show "Deal or No Deal," which he hosted for five years before the show ended in 2010. He returned to the 2018 revival of the show, however, it was canceled after only one season.

It was announced in 2010 that Mandel would replace David Hasselhoff as a judge on the popular talent competition show "America's Got Talent." He has stayed on as a judge ever since, becoming the judge with the longest tenure on the show, having appeared for 13 seasons and counting.

Mandel has been married to Terry Mandel, and together they share three children, daughters Jackie and Riley and son Alex. He has been very open throughout his career about his struggles with both OCD and ADHD.

David Morse

David Morse's big break came when he was cast in "St. Elsewhere," which he starred in for all six seasons of the show. After the show was over, he found himself getting a lot of supporting roles in various TV shows and movies.

In 2006, Morse took a guest role on the popular medical drama "House" as a detective who had a vendetta against the main character. For this role, he received his first Emmy Award nomination. In 2007, Morse starred as the main antagonist, serial killer Mr. Turner, in the 2007 psychological thriller "Disturbia."

His second Emmy nomination came in 2008 when he played George Washington in the HBO miniseries "John Adams." Some of his film roles include "The Green Mile," "The Hurt Locker," "Passengers," "World War Z," "Thank You for Your Service" and "Slender Man."

Morse is also an accomplished stage actor, appearing in quite a few plays throughout the late '90s and early 2000s. He received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for his role in the revival of "The Iceman Cometh."

Morse and actress Susan Wheeler Duff Morse have been married since 1982 and share three children, daughter Eliza and twin sons Benjamin and Samuel.

Ed Begley Jr.

As the son of Oscar-winning actor Ed Begley, Ed Begley Jr. had large shoes to fill when he chose to pursue a career in acting. He got his start appearing in shows like "Maude" and "Room 222" before landing a starring role in "St. Elsewhere," a role which earned him six consecutive Emmy Award nominations.

When the show came to an end, he began appearing in a number of shows in recurring roles. These shows include "7th Heaven," "Arrested Development," "Six Feet Under" and "Veronica Mars."

His notable film roles include "She-Devil," "Batman Forever," "Pineapple Express," "Ghostbusters" and "CHiPs." He also starred in a few mockumentaries created by Eugene Levy and Christopher Guest called "Best in Show," "A Mighty Wind" and "For Your Consideration" as well as the award-winning "Reboot Camp." In 2016, he was cast in "Breaking Bad" spin-off "Better Call Saul."

In 1972, Begley Jr. was almost stabbed to death, arriving at the hospital with collapsed lungs.

Begley Jr. was married to his first wife, Ingrid Taylor, from 1976 to 1989. The couple had two children together, a son named Nicholas and a daughter named Amanda. In 2000, he married actress Rachelle Carson, and together they have a daughter named Hayden. Begley Jr. and Carson were on a reality show together titled "Living with Ed" from 2007 to 2010, which centered around their efforts to live with a small carbon footprint.

In 2016, he announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

