Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault, claims Miramax and Disney knew he was 'a danger'

Actress Julia Ormond accused disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in New York.

The suit, which also named Creative Arts Agency (CAA), The Walt Disney Company and Weinstein's former Miramax production banner, was filed under the Adult Survivors Act, a law passed in 2022 that allows a temporary window for those who allege sexual assault to file past the state's normal deadlines.

Ormond, who starred in "Sabrina" with Harrison Ford and worked on multiple films with Brad Pitt, claimed in documents obtained by Fox News Digital that she was "supposed to have a business dinner to discuss a project," but Weinstein kept changing the subject and would "only discuss the project back at the apartment Miramax had provided Ormond as part of their first-look deal with her."

Weinstein denied the allegations in a statement provided to Fox News Digital by his attorney, Imran H. Ansari.

"Harvey Weinstein categorically denies the allegations made against him by Julia Ormond, and he is prepared to defend himself. This is yet another example of a complaint filed against Mr. Weinstein after the passing of decades, and he is confident that the evidence will not support Ms. Ormond’s claims."

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, a Creative Artists Agency spokesperson said, "CAA takes all allegations of sexual assault and abuse seriously, and has compassion for Ms. Ormond and the experience she described in her complaint. However, the claims that Ms. Ormond has levied against the agency are completely without merit. Through counsel, Ms. Ormond approached CAA in March with these allegations about the agency. Knowing these allegations to be untrue, the agency then retained attorney Loretta Lynch and her law firm, Paul Weiss, to defend the company. Their review found nothing to support Ms. Ormond’s claims against CAA."

They added, "CAA received a demand, through its counsel, from Ms. Ormond’s attorneys, that CAA pay $15,000,000 in exchange for Ms. Ormond not making the allegations against CAA public. CAA immediately rejected this demand. Out of respect for Ms. Ormond, CAA shared the results of Paul Weiss’s investigation with her, through her counsel, providing evidence of a dynamic and engaged relationship between CAA and Ms. Ormond, and the agency’s consistent efforts to support her career throughout her time at the agency, from 1995 - 1999."

"Ms. Ormond’s claims against CAA are baseless, and the agency will vigorously refute them in court," the CAA agency spokesperson said.

Ormond alleges in the documents that her "defenses were down" and that she "consumed several drinks" during their meeting, but agreed to have Weinstein come back to her apartment.

"Soon after, Weinstein stripped naked and forced her to perform oral sex on him," documents state.

Ormond also claimed the alleged sexual assault "could have been prevented if Miramax or Disney had properly supervised Weinstein and not retained him while knowing that he was a danger to the women he encountered at work."

"Likewise, had CAA fulfilled its legal duties to Ormond to look out for her well-being, to not place her in danger, and to warn her about Weinstein’s predations, Ormond would not have been in a position to be victimized by Harvey Weinstein."

In the suit, Ormond claimed that she sought help from her CAA agents Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane, who suggested "that if she reported Weinstein to the authorities, she would not be believed, and he would seriously damage her career."

"Still worse, not long after Weinstein’s assault on Ormond and her reporting of the assault to them, CAA lost interest in representing her, and her career suffered dramatically," documents stated.

The lawsuit stated that "CAA, Miramax, and Disney continued to handsomely profit from their close association with Harvey Weinstein for many years after Ormond was assaulted by him and then cast aside by Hollywood."

In addition, "none of these prominent companies warned Ormond that Weinstein had a history of assaulting women because he was too important, too powerful, and made them too much money."

Ormond is seeking monetary judgment in the form of compensatory damages, "including consequential damages, lost wages, earning, and all other sums of money, together with interest on these amounts, according to proof."

Ormond also requested a judgment for "mental pain and anguish and severe emotional distress," in addition to attorneys' fees and costs.

Weinstein, 71, was convicted of rape and sexual assault in 2020 and is serving a 23-year sentence in New York. Last year, he also was convicted of another rape in Los Angeles and was sentenced to 16 years.

The former head of Miramax has appealed both convictions.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Miramax and The Walt Disney Company for comment.