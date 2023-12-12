Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed

Andre Braugher, 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor, dead at 61

'Homicide: Life on the Street' star Andre Braugher died Monday

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines December 12 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines December 12

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Andre Braugher, known for his role as Captain Ray Holt on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," has died. He was 61.

Braugher's publicist confirmed to Fox News Digital that he died following a brief illness.

In addition to his role on the police sitcom, Braugher earned accolades playing Detective Frank Pembleton for six seasons of "Homicide: Life on the Street."

MAMA JUNE'S DAUGHTER ANNA DEAD AT 29

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher wears police uniform on cop show

Andre Braugher died Monday. He was 61. (Getty Images)

Braugher earned an Emmy in 1998 for his work on "Homicide." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His first film role was starring alongside Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman and Matthew Broderick in "Glory."

He was married for more than 30 years to his "Homicide" co-star Ami Brabson. They had three sons.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending