Andre Braugher, 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor, dead at 61

Andre Braugher, known for his role as Captain Ray Holt on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," has died. He was 61.

Braugher's publicist confirmed to Fox News Digital that he died following a brief illness.

In addition to his role on the police sitcom, Braugher earned accolades playing Detective Frank Pembleton for six seasons of "Homicide: Life on the Street."

Braugher earned an Emmy in 1998 for his work on "Homicide."

His first film role was starring alongside Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman and Matthew Broderick in "Glory."

He was married for more than 30 years to his "Homicide" co-star Ami Brabson. They had three sons.