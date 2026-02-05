Brooklyn Beckham’s billionaire in-laws emerge as formidable power players in rare fame-fortune clash: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooklyn Beckham started an internet frenzy when he confirmed the rumored rift between himself and his parents earlier this year.

When confirming the feud, Brooklyn alleged his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham, have been controlling him his entire life in order to protect Brand Beckham.

Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, is the daughter of billionaire investor and businessman, Nelson Peltz, with Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR telling Fox News Digital that the Peltz family's immense wealth "balances out the variables" in this family feud, "essentially pitting social currency against hard currency."

"Nelson Peltz is a self-made billionaire and certainly has the resources, relationships, and network, to provide a compelling counter-narrative if he so chooses. There aren't many families that can afford—literally and figuratively—to go 'toe to toe' with the Beckhams, but the Peltzes are certainly on that short list."

When comparing the amount of influence the two families hold on the public, Eldridge said it is "in some sense" dealing with "the difference between old money and new money," with one "built on institutional discipline" trying to stay out of the media, and the other requiring "consistent media coverage."

As the Beckhams earned their influence through their "stardom," it is "continued popularity that will keep them there."

"Nelson Peltz has been deliberate in his media footprint, often choosing to be on the other side of the curtain, instead of center-stage under the lights," Eldridge said. "What the Beckhams require in terms of consistent media presence, the Peltzes do not; their respective empires couldn't be more different on paper, but their love for their respective children, certainly seems identical."

Eric Schiffer, CEO of Reputation Management Consultants, echoed Eldridge's statement, adding that "the Beckhams win through mass affection while the Peltz universe wins through quiet access."

When it comes to controlling public perception, Eldridge said that "generally speaking, the first mover has the advantage," citing Winston Churchill's famous quote, "a lie gets halfway around the world before the truth gets its pants on."

"Point being, the first word and the last word are not always the same. At a certain point, when it comes to family disputes, it doesn't matter who is wrong and who is right; everyone gets hurt in the process," he said.

Rumors of a feud between Brooklyn and his parents began swirling in 2022 following his wedding to Nicola, but he brought the drama to social media. Eldridge explained that while "social media provides an immediate voice," it can also "pour gasoline on the smoldering fire instead of letting it gradually burn out."

While "the public thinks attention equals power," Schiffer says that "real power is the quiet ability to make problems disappear without a trending topic."

"Brand Beckham is cultural electricity," Schiffer said. "It’s global, emotional, instantly weaponized but Peltz power is a balance-sheet killing machine that never needs to trend. The Beckhams win through mass affection while the Peltz universe wins through quiet access, the kind that moves outcomes without a selfie."

The feud between Brooklyn and his parents has shined a light on Nelson forcing him to comment on his son-in-law's recent comments. While at an event for the Wall Street Journal, Nelson joked he had no idea his family was in the press, and expertly sidestepped a question surrounding the drama.

"My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story," he told the outlet. "That's not for coverage here today, but I'll tell you my daughter's great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great, and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together."

In new photos obtained by The Sun of Brooklyn and Nicola walking around Los Angeles, the tattoo on Brooklyn's right arm once dedicated to his father seemingly looked different. The tattoo originally featured an anchor with DAD written in all caps in the center.

Where it once read "DAD," the tattoo now appears to feature a starfish and two life preservers. While it's still unclear how Brooklyn's attempts to distance himself from his parents will help or hurt his brand, Eldridge says, "He will always be a Beckham, at least in name."

"To his credit, Brooklyn has worked hard to get out of the proverbial shadow of his mega-watt parents," he said. "Often times, we put too much focus on 'personal brand.' If I were advising Brooklyn, I would tell him to 'keep the main thing, the main thing.' Focus on your family (your wife) and building your own career."

He continued: "You are entitled to your feelings and they are valid, but having a public falling out with your parents and siblings, neither improves your marriage—it presumably creates tension, stress, and instability, given the media coverage—nor does it help you lay the next row of bricks along your career path. Focus on what matters most and remain disciplined. Everything will be okay in the end; if it's not okay, then it's not the end."

Schiffer added that there is always a risk surrounding fame and a family feud, but added that there is a way to come out from it on top.

"The risk is he becomes famous for the feud, which is a brand self-inflicted wound that stains every launch," Schiffer said. "But if he builds an adult platform beyond family optics, he escapes the Septic muck."

