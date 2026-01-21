Brooklyn Beckham’s family journey: from ‘the best mum and dad in the world’ to a broken relationship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooklyn Beckham has grown up in the spotlight, and his recent Instagram post has made that light shine brighter than ever.

The young photographer recently made headlines when he confirmed he is estranged from his famous parents, soccer player David Beckham and former Spice Girls member turned fashion designer, Victoria Beckham, on Instagram stories.

Rumors of the feud began circling following Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham in April 2022.

Here is a look back at Brooklyn over the years.

BILLY BUSH COMPARES BROOKLYN BECKHAM FAMILY FALLOUT TO PRINCE HARRY: ‘HE WENT NUCLEAR’

2000

David and Victoria welcomed their first son together in March 1999, with Victoria later sharing that she had always loved the name Brooklyn, and thought it was perfect for her son as she was in New York when she found out she was pregnant with him.

At one-year-old, he helped David celebrate his win at the FA Carling Premiership match against Tottenham Hotspur, when he played for Manchester United in May 2000.

2001

Brooklyn soon became a fixture at his father's soccer matches, often joining him on the field to celebrate big wins.

"One of the first times when we were walking out of the stadium — I wasn’t asleep the one time — I was like, why is everyone screaming at my dad, happy, asking for photos? That was the moment I was like, oh, OK," Brooklyn told Variety in August 2022 about realizing his dad was a big deal.

2003

Brooklyn was his mother's date to the wedding of David Gardner and Davinia Taylor in 2003.

"I’ve always tried to be the best mom and wife that I can be," she told Elle in September 2025.

David's soccer career took him to Madrid, Spain in 2003, when he signed a four-year contract with Real Madrid. He and Victoria spoke about the move in the 2023 documentary series, "Beckham," recalling the media circus surrounding them and what it was like having reporters shout rude comments about the two of them to Brooklyn.

"It was a nightmare. From the minute we opened the door in the morning, the press were there in cars and everywhere we went, we would get followed," Victoria said. "It was an absolute circus — it’s really entertaining when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it," Victoria laments.

2004

A young Brooklyn Beckham made his red carpet debut at five years old, at the March 2004 premiere of "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed," in London, England.

The young star posed in front of the mystery machines in a white Lakers tracksuit with yellow accents and a matching hat.

Brooklyn flashed the camera a cheeky smile while sitting on his mom's lap as the two of them watched David play for England in the European Nations championship against Switzerland in June 2004.

"It was hectic because my dad played football and my mum was a Spice Girl. Spice Girls was the first few years of my life, so it was hectic," Brooklyn told InStyle in 2024. "We were always doing something. But, I have the best mum and dad in the world and it was a lot of fun."

BECKHAM DRAMA DEEPENS AS EX-STYLIST SAYS NICOLA HAD ‘SPOOKY ENERGY,’ KNEW MARRIAGE WOULDN'T BE GOOD FOR FAMILY

2007

Brooklyn and his brothers, Cruz and Romeo, were all on the field to celebrate their dad winning the Primera Liga title while playing for Real Madrid, in June 2007, posing for photos with David in matching jerseys.

2010

The entire family stepped out to support David at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards in December 2010, where he received the BBC Sports Personality Lifetime Achievement Award.

2011

David and his sons were all smiles as they posed for a photo at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

He had previously won the award for choice athlete: male, in 2010, and went on to win the award in 2012 and 2013.

2012

All of David's sons were there to celebrate their dad's big win against the Houston Dynamos to take home the 2012 MLS Cup when he played for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

David's three boys, as well as his daughter Harper, followed in his footsteps and played soccer, although Brooklyn and Cruz decided not to pursue it professionally, while Cruz went that route.

"My dad wasn’t sad, because he was like, I just want you to be happy. But of course I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally 2," Brooklyn told Variety about his decision to quit the sport. "To try and live up to what my dad did in football, I was just like, that’s going to be a bit difficult."

2013

Around the age of 13, Brooklyn developed an interest in photography. During an interview with InStyle in June 2024, Brooklyn discussed his hobbies, listing soccer, photography and modeling as some of the top three.

"They didn’t care what I did or what I wanted to do. But, they were just like, ‘As long as you’re nice, you’re humble, and you work hard and you put your head down, that’s the most important thing,’" he said. "‘You can do whatever you want and it’s whatever you choose to do—try and be the best at that.’"

2014

In 2014, Brooklyn began his modeling career, gracing the cover of Man About Town at 15 years old, in an issue highlighting teen style.

"Brooklyn was a true professional and had a keen eye in the styling process," Ben Reardon, the magazine's editor-in-chief, said in a statement at the time.

2015

Brooklyn joined his dad at a charity soccer match, raising money for UNICEF which would go towards children in need of aid, in November 2015.

"I always wanted to go the football route. I played for a long time. I loved it so much. I just didn’t have the right head for it," he told InStyle in June 2024. "When you’re growing up, especially with the dad that I had, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, the oldest son’s going to be a footballer.’ And I loved it. I really, really, really did, and I miss it so much."

2016

Brooklyn attended the Teen Choice Awards with his then-girlfriend, actress Chloë Grace Moretz, who had reportedly been seeing since 2013.

Also in 2016, the aspiring photographer worked on a campaign for Burberry BRIT.

2017

Brooklyn took his photography career to the next level in 2017, choosing to move to New York to attend Parsons School of Design, majoring in photography. Also in 2017, he also released a photography book called "What I See," and exhibited his work in a gallery in London, England.

Many have attributed his successes in the arts to his famous parents, calling him a nepo-baby.

"I mean, I can’t help how I was born," he told InStyle in June 2024 about the nepo-baby accusations. "I couldn’t ask for better parents and I’m just trying to work my a-- off and trying to make a name for myself. That’s all I can say, really."

2018

By 2018, Brooklyn had dropped out of Parsons School of Design and chose to move back home to the U.K. and took an internship with a well-known British photographer.

According to The Mirror, a source told the outlet at the time that he felt "truly homesick and was feeling lonely" in New York.

CRUZ BECKHAM APPEARS TO SEND SUBTLE DIG WITH SPICE GIRLS SONG ABOUT FORGETTING FAMILY 'ROOTS' AMID RIFT

2019

In late 2019, Brooklyn met his future wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and sparked dating rumors when the two were photographed leaving Leonardo DiCaprio's Halloween party in October.

They reportedly were spotted getting dinner later that night at the Standard Hotel.

2020

Brooklyn debuted his relationship with Nicola in 2020, after rumors of a relationship between the two began swirling in late 2019.

They went Instagram official in January 2020, with Nicola posting a mirror selfie featuring her in black lingerie and a shirtless Brooklyn, captioning the photo with a black heart. The two went on to announce their engagement in June 2020.

2021

Brooklyn and Nicola walked the red carpet at their first Met Gala as a couple in September 2021. Earlier that year, Brooklyn reflected on his choice to move from the U.K. back to New York during the COVID-19 lockdown, telling Hello! in November 2021 it was't hard to move away from his family, "because I'm marrying my best friend."

"We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we’d have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," Brooklyn said. "You know, I’ve only just started to travel again, I’m travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

2022

Brooklyn and Nicola entered a new phase in their lives when they tied the knot in April 2022.

"Newlywed life is amazing," Nicola told Elle in December 2014. "Brooklyn is truly my best friend, and obviously my love, so being able to live life by his side has been amazing because I feel like even if I’m going through something bad, I have him by my side."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Shortly after saying "I do," rumors of a feud between Nicola and Victoria began swirling.

2023

Brooklyn and Nicola posed together with the rest of the Beckham family at the premiere of the Netflix documentary, "Beckham," which chronicled his dad's rise to fame as a soccer player and all the challenges he faces along the way.

This year also marked his first wedding anniversary with Nicola, an occasion he celebrated on Instagram, calling himself "the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning."

Video of the family posing for this photo recently resurfaced, with a body language expert telling Fox News Digital there was icy tension within the family.

"One thing that really jumps out to me is that Victoria has taken her position, her stance, and she's not deviating from it," body language expert Bianca Cobb told Fox News Digital. "She really doesn't look at anybody as they come on the stage. I'm talking about any of her kids. She just doesn't seem — she seems very serious, not relaxed."

2024

The Beckham family, including Cruz and Victoria, supported Nicola at the premiere of her film, "Lola," which was her first time appearing in a film in a starring role, and was also her directorial debut.

Also in 2024, Brooklyn launched his hot sauce line, Cloud 23, with Nicola showing full support, sharing photos from the launch party on Instagram and captioning the photos, "Brooklyn 🥹 i am so proud of you @cloud23 is so special!🪽 i love you so much! i love watching you live your dreams. 🤍"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

2025

Three years after their wedding, Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows.

"The event is about honoring the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years, and creating a memory that will stay with them forever," a source close to the couple told People in August 2025.

2026

In 2026, Brooklyn finally addressed the rumors of a feud between himself and his parents, confirming he is estranged from them and doesn't see himself reconciling soon.

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family [with] performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships," he wrote on Instagram stories. "Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade."

He explained he wanted to keep things private but felt forced to speak up, accusing his parents of planting stories in the press for years. He also alleged his mom failed to inform Nicola she wouldn't be able to make her wedding dress until the last minute, leaving her scrambling to find another, and said she also danced inappropriately with him at the wedding.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP