Brooklyn Beckham reportedly faces harsh ultimatum from David and Victoria amid deepening family rift

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Beckham family feud continues to escalate more than one week after Brooklyn Beckham threw the first stone and shattered the windows of his glass house to reveal a rift with his relatives.

Brooklyn, 26, became the center of the storm last week and confirmed a longstanding war within his family in a lengthy statement shared on social media.

In the posts, the photographer explained how his parents "controlled narratives" throughout his life in an attempt "to preserve" a functioning family facade.

While David and Victoria have yet to publicly address the privacy breech, sources told People magazine that the couple would still consider reconciliation with their oldest child, under one alleged condition: Nicola is out of Brooklyn's life for good.

"The Beckhams have no intention of reconciling with their son unless Nicola is out of the picture," a source claimed to the outlet. "But that’s not an ultimatum he’s going to cave on. Brooklyn has felt more support from his wife in these past three years than from his parents in his entire life."

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for the Beckhams for comment.

Adrienne Uthe, founder of Kronus Communications , explained that the allegations are a "short news cycle" for Victoria and David, who have already established "decades of global equity."

BROOKLYN BECKHAM'S EXPLOSIVE CLAIMS: EVERY ALLEGATION NOW THREATENING THE BECKHAM BRAND

"Brooklyn and Nicola are still building identity and relevance, so public dysfunction sticks harder," Uthe told Fox News Digital. "The chaos always attaches to the weakest brand in the stack — and that’s not the Beckhams."

"The chaos always attaches to the weakest brand in the stack — and that’s not the Beckhams." — Adrienne Uthe

Uthe added, "That said — one tight, controlled statement to close the media loop could be strategically smart. No emotion, no back-and-forth, just boundaries and closure. Over-explaining weakens authority."

BECKHAM FAMILY FEUD: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT BROOKLYN'S WIFE, BILLIONAIRE HEIRESS NICOLA PELTZ

From accusations that his parents tried to sabotage his marriage to claims that Victoria canceled making Peltz’s wedding dress at the "eleventh hour," the allegations have drawn widespread attention, with several of Brooklyn’s claims not only being challenged, but also putting the Beckham brand at risk.

"My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else," Brooklyn stated in the public rant shared on Instagram Jan. 19. "Brand Beckham comes first."

David and Victoria appear to be "taking a page out of the royal handbook" by staying quiet on their son's attacks, which included an embarrassing revelation where his mother allegedly "hijacked" his first dance with Peltz at their 2022 wedding to Brooklyn's claim that his parents "pressured" and tried to "bribe" him into signing the rights to his name away.

"On the one hand, this silent strategy makes Victoria and David seem unbothered and above the rumors, which reads as they believe the truth is on their side so they don't need to defend it," Nicole Moore, communications and relationship expert, told Fox News Digital. "However, by staying silent, they risk the narrative turning against them, especially if Brooklyn releases any further information that paints the family in a negative light."

Moore noted that David and Victoria's silence still spoke volumes, and "unfortunately leaves room for the internet to run wild with theories that can damage the perception of silent strength the Beckhams have worked so hard to cultivate."

BROOKLYN BECKHAM AND NICOLA PELTZ MARRIED: A LOOK AT THEIR LAVISH WEDDING

"Years ago, for instance, it was enough for Victoria and David to not comment on rumors of infidelity within their marriage for the story to die down, but today, the internet runs with drama and often exacerbates it until the parties in question put out a solid statement of their truth," Moore said.

Affair allegations hit the couple in 2003 after David was traded from Manchester United in England to Real Madrid in Spain. In 2004, David's former assistant, Rebecca Loos came forward about an alleged, four-month relationship with the footballer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the 2023 "Beckham" documentary, neither Victoria nor David directly name Loos as the woman responsible for the difficult time in their marriage.

"If they released a statement acknowledging that their family sometimes experiences conflict, just like every other family, but they love all of their children equally and want nothing more than peace within the family, the public would likely be on their side," Moore said.

However, according to a source speaking to People, "They are staying quiet because they don’t want to draw more attention to it."

Meanwhile, a Brooklyn source tells the outlet, that he and his wife "are so beaten down."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Brooklyn's lengthy statement concluded, "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

In addition to Brooklyn, Victoria and David share sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, along with daughter Harper, 14.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.