Victoria Beckham's former Spice Girls bandmate admits she parents 'differently' as famous family faces turmoil

Former Spice Girls star Mel C chose a different parenting route than her famous friends.

Melanie "Mel C" Chrisholm explained she's "relieved" that her daughter doesn't want to follow in her footsteps. "It’s so hard to be in the shadow of a parent who’s had success," Mel C told The Times.

Mel C said she made a "conscious decision" to keep her daughter, Scarlet, out of the public eye, unlike some of her friends – who handled fame "very differently."

"Oh, we kind of embrace nepo baby. F--- it, let’s go for nepo baby!" she joked with the British outlet. "The thing is, with Scarlet, she’s not in the public eye. I made that conscious decision when she was a baby. Obviously, I have friends who handle it very differently, each to their own, no judgment at all. But for me, probably because of my experiences with fame, I didn’t feel comfortable making that decision for her."

Mel C's comments on parenting come as fellow Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham made headlines for her alleged parenting choices.

Victoria's son, Brooklyn, called out the pop star and David Beckham in a series of scathing Instagram stories.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn wrote in his Jan. 19 social media rant. "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

The 26-year-old alleged that his parents had been trying to sabotage his relationship with Peltz long before their wedding.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped," he wrote.

Mel C opened up about what it's like to reunite with the Spice Girls behind closed doors.

"It’s more fun when it’s just us, and we haven’t changed," she said of getting together with Victoria, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell. "It’s like family. You know when you go home, and you just fall back into those roles?"

The fitness model explained the former band's bond runs much deeper than friendship.

"People say, ‘Oh, are you still friends?’ It’s more than that. It runs so much deeper," she told The Times. "We drive each other mad, you know? Someone is often acting up, and they have to get pulled back into line, but we’d probably go [to war] for each other."

While the Spice Girls still find time to get together – Halliwell, Mel C and Victoria just got together with Bunton for her 50th birthday – they haven't graced the stage as a group since 2019.

According to Mel C, it was the first time the women got to appreciate the "the legacy we’d created."

"My personal view on this? It’s a public disservice for the Spice Girls to not get back on stage together," she told The Times. "You’re speaking to the wrong person, because I’m there, you know?"

