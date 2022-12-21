Brooke Shields recalls nude scenes with ‘Blue Lagoon’ co-star Christopher Atkins: 'Chemistry was just amazing'

Four decades later, Brooke Shields is taking a trip down memory lane with her "The Blue Lagoon" co-star Christopher Atkins.

During an episode of her iHeartRadio podcast "Now What?," Shields and Atkins reunited and reminisced about the film, including how members of the production team hoped their relationship would develop.

"They wanted so desperately for us to fall in love with each other," Shields remarked.

She went on to say that she did not "react well to being forced into feeling anything," since she had not even truly shared a kiss with anyone at such a young age.

Atkins then chimed in and said, "Which was probably great for the film because that's what it was all about. You have to admit the chemistry between us was just amazing."

"There were a lot of great, great moments that went on there and I think it was a lot of that innocence that came off in the film that made it work even more," Atkins said.

Shields, 57, was only 14 when she filmed the 1980's classic, and Atkins, 61, was 18.

"The Blue Lagoon" told the story of two young children shipwrecked on a tropical island paradise in the South Pacific. Shields and her on-screen love interest Atkins experience love, sex and puberty while being stranded together.

While Shields had a body double for the sex scenes, she previously described in her memoir how she and Atkins were being encouraged to fall in love for real.

Atkins noted that he grew up in a conservative area and that it was strange being naked in front of people. He added the directors requested the two stars tan nude to avoid tan lines before filming on set.

Shields and Atkins recounted the challenging conditions while filming on set in the nude – including suffering injuries from swarms of bugs, crabs, rats and horses.

"Blue Lagoon was on an island that was on a coral reef…we were barefoot…wearing little strips of clothing…my hair was taped down to my body to cover the boobs, which were very minimal anyway," Shields recalled.

"'I don't know what I was trying to cover. Remember the bumpy pads? They would stick these little flesh-colored things on my nipples because nipple evidently was where they drew the line in this movie," she added.

Atkins said shooting nude scenes at such a young age "was kind of a blessing and a curse."

"I can’t tell you how many pictures I had to do with curly hair and wearing that diaper after that movie," he laughed.