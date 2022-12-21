Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Brooke Shields recalls nude scenes with ‘Blue Lagoon’ co-star Christopher Atkins: 'Chemistry was just amazing'

'Pretty Baby' star was 14 when filming 'The Blue Lagoon' with co-star Atkins, who was 18

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Brooke Shields on confidence, body contouring and motherhood Video

Brooke Shields on confidence, body contouring and motherhood

Actress, model, mother and entrepreneur Brooke Shields joins Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade on 'Fox & Friends.'

Four decades later, Brooke Shields is taking a trip down memory lane with her "The Blue Lagoon" co-star Christopher Atkins.

During an episode of her iHeartRadio podcast "Now What?," Shields and Atkins reunited and reminisced about the film, including how members of the production team hoped their relationship would develop.

"They wanted so desperately for us to fall in love with each other," Shields remarked. 

She went on to say that she did not "react well to being forced into feeling anything," since she had not even truly shared a kiss with anyone at such a young age.

Atkins then chimed in and said, "Which was probably great for the film because that's what it was all about. You have to admit the chemistry between us was just amazing."

BROOKE SHIELDS REMEMBERS BEING 'MOST FAMOUS VIRGIN IN THE WORLD'

Actors Christopher Atkins and Brooke Shields in the 1980 film, "Blue Lagoon," directed by Randal Kleiser.

Actors Christopher Atkins and Brooke Shields in the 1980 film, "Blue Lagoon," directed by Randal Kleiser. (Getty Images)

"There were a lot of great, great moments that went on there and I think it was a lot of that innocence that came off in the film that made it work even more," Atkins said.

Shields, 57, was only 14 when she filmed the 1980's classic, and Atkins, 61, was 18.

"The Blue Lagoon" told the story of two young children shipwrecked on a tropical island paradise in the South Pacific. Shields and her on-screen love interest Atkins experience love, sex and puberty while being stranded together.

BROOKE SHIELDS SHARES EMOTIONAL VIDEO AFTER DAUGHTER ROWAN LEAVES FOR SOPHOMORE YEAR OF COLLEGE 

While Shields had a body double for the sex scenes, she previously described in her memoir how she and Atkins were being encouraged to fall in love for real. 

Christopher Atkins says the "chemistry" between him and Brooke Shields in "Blue Lagoon" was "just amazing."

Christopher Atkins says the "chemistry" between him and Brooke Shields in "Blue Lagoon" was "just amazing." (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

Atkins noted that he grew up in a conservative area and that it was strange being naked in front of people. He added the directors requested the two stars tan nude to avoid tan lines before filming on set. 

Shields and Atkins recounted the challenging conditions while filming on set in the nude – including suffering injuries from swarms of bugs, crabs, rats and horses.

Christopher Atkins smells Brooke Shields hair while she is sleeping in a scene from the film "Blue Lagoon," 1980.

Christopher Atkins smells Brooke Shields hair while she is sleeping in a scene from the film "Blue Lagoon," 1980. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

"Blue Lagoon was on an island that was on a coral reef…we were barefoot…wearing little strips of clothing…my hair was taped down to my body to cover the boobs, which were very minimal anyway," Shields recalled.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER 

Four decades later, Brooke Shields is taking a trip down memory lane with her "The Blue Lagoon" co-star Christopher Atkins.

Four decades later, Brooke Shields is taking a trip down memory lane with her "The Blue Lagoon" co-star Christopher Atkins. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

"'I don't know what I was trying to cover. Remember the bumpy pads? They would stick these little flesh-colored things on my nipples because nipple evidently was where they drew the line in this movie," she added.

During an episode of her iHeartRadio podcast "Now What?," Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins reunited talked about filming nude scenes at such a young age. 

During an episode of her iHeartRadio podcast "Now What?," Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins reunited talked about filming nude scenes at such a young age.  (Getty Images)

Atkins said shooting nude scenes at such a young age "was kind of a blessing and a curse."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I can’t tell you how many pictures I had to do with curly hair and wearing that diaper after that movie," he laughed.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending