This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Brooke Shields, 57, rocks racy red top to JingleBall as she matches with daughters: 'A Cool Mom'

Shields shares daughters Rowan and Grier with her husband Chris Henchy

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Brooke Shields got to be "a cool mom" during her appearance at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball on Friday.

The 57-year-old model was joined by her two daughters; Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16. 

"Got to be a cool mom last night. Thanks, @iheartradio," she captioned her post on Instagram.

The trio stuck to a matching theme of black and red outfits for the event. Shields wore a strapless red top with a gigantic floor-length bow on the back. The "Endless Love" actress paired the top with leather pants and black heels.

Brooke Shields got to be the "cool mom" as her daughters attended iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball with her Friday.

Brooke Shields got to be the "cool mom" as her daughters attended iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball with her Friday. (Getty Images)

BROOKE SHIELDS SHARES EMOTIONAL VIDEO AFTER DAUGHTER ROWAN LEAVES FOR SOPHOMORE YEAR OF COLLEGE

Brooke Shields wore a strapless red top paired with leather pants to the iHeartRadio JingleBall.

Brooke Shields wore a strapless red top paired with leather pants to the iHeartRadio JingleBall. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage via Getty Images)

She wore her hair in loose waves and went with a red lip.

Her daughters both went with a blazer and pants combo. The two wore their hair slicked back.

Shields has been candid about her relationship with her daughters on social media. Recently, the "Suddenly Susan" star got emotional while sending her oldest daughter off to college for her sophomore year.

"So I just waved my daughter goodbye again, and I thought it would be easier the second time. She's already been away and been with me all summer, but I'm not making the drive with her, she's driving with her dad," Shields shared in the post.

"But she's taking my car, which was my car as my graduation present car, so she's going to be driving that," the actress continued.

Brooke Shields poses on the red carpet with her daughters – Rowan and Grier.

Brooke Shields poses on the red carpet with her daughters – Rowan and Grier. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

For Rowan's first year of college, Shields went along for the campus drop-off.

"It was just too painful, I don't think I could go through the driving away from campus again."

Shields shares Rowan and Grier with her husband Chris Henchy. The two have been married since 2001.

Henchy and Shields met on the Warner Bros. lot after the actress' dog wandered off and was brought back by the writer.

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy married in April 2001.

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy married in April 2001. (Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty Images)

