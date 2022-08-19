Brooke Shields shares emotional video after daughter Rowan leaves for sophomore year of college

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooke Shields daughter Rowan recently left for her sophomore year of college and the mother of two found that the second time around wasn't any easier than the first.

Shields posted a teary video to Instagram expressing her feelings about sending her daughter off to her second year of college.

"So I just waved my daughter goodbye again, and I thought it would be easier the second time. She's already been away and been with me all summer, but I'm not making the drive with her, she's driving with her dad," Shields shared in the post.

BROOKE SHIELDS SAYS WOMEN OVER 40 ARE ‘UNREPRESENTED’ IN HER CAREER: ‘YOU’RE PUT OUT TO PASTURE'

"But she's taking my car, which was my car as my graduation present car, so she's going to be driving that," the actress continued.

The first year Shields dropped her daughter off, she took the ride to campus with her, but said she couldn't go through that again, so decided to stay back and wave goodbye from home this year.

"It was just too painful, I don't think I could go through the driving away from campus again."

BROOKE SHIELDS, 57, ON FIGHTING AGEISM IN HOLLYWOOD: ‘COMPARISON IS THE KISS OF DEATH’

She also shared her sympathy with all the other parents sending their kids off to college.

"If there's anyone else going through this, we're all in it together," she said.

"Turns out second time is NOT the charm when it comes to your baby going off to college," she captioned the video. "Sophomore year, here she comes. I'll be crying if you need me…"

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

At the very end of the Instagram video, there is a quick snap of Shields' daughter in the car with the caption "ugh, oh it's so hard. I miss her already."

Shields has previously talked about her experience dropping off her daughter during her freshman year on "Live With Kelly and Ryan," describing it as "the worst thing I've experienced in my life." Cohost Kelly Ripa told her that "it gets easier" over time.

Shields shares daughters Grier and Rowan with her husband Chris Henchy, who she has been married to since 2001.