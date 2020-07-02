Broadway star calls Lea Michele 'despicable' in new interview

Lea Michele’s former Broadway co-star Craig Ramsay slammed her in a scathing new interview.

Michele and Ramsay were both in the Broadway musical “Fiddler on the Roof” in the early 2000s.

Ramsay referred to the “Glee” alum as a “despicable human being” on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

The Broadway actor also dubbed Michele, 33, as “one of the most entitled people” he’s met.

“I just didn’t want to hear Lea Michele’s name in this interview – at all,” Ramsay said. “I think she’s a despicable, horrible human being.”

He added: “I think she has lost touch with reality.”

Ramsay claimed to be around Michele when she learned that she would be in “Glee” and “she was possessed with this.”

The Broadway actor’s comments are one of many criticisms Michele has received in the past month due to her reported toxic behavior.

“Glee” actress Samantha Marie Ware was the first person to call out Michele for making her life “a living hell.”

Ware, 28, criticized Michele after she tweeted her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Ware, who is a black woman, also said Michele made her “question a career in Hollywood” and claimed that she experienced “traumatic microaggressions” from the “Scream Queens” alum.

Michele apologized in a statement that said in part, “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.”

Following her apology, “Glee” star Heather Morris said Michele was “unpleasant to work with.” Broadway actor Gerard Canonico also called the actress "nothing but a nightmare" while working with her on the set of Broadway's "Spring Awakening."