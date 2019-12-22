Lea Michele on being shaded by Lindsay Lohan: It was 'an honor'

Nothing can get Lea Michele down.

The "Glee" star paid a visit to "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" where she addressed being shaded by Lindsay Lohan.

This spring, it was announced that Michele, 33, would play Ariel in the Hollywood Bowl's production of "The Little Mermaid."

'THE MANDALORIAN' STAR JAKE CANNAVALE SAYS NEW 'STAR WARS' MOVIE A 'F--KING FAILURE'

Lohan, also 33, was quick to comment on Disney's announcement, simply saying: "Huh?"

When asked about her reaction, Michele seemed to shake it off.

RICKY GERVAIS SLAMS OUTCRY OVER TRANSGENDER JOKES: 'THE MORE PEOPLE GET OFFENDED... THE FUNNIER I FIND IT'

"I saw that, it was very interesting," she said. "They announced that I was playing Ariel at the Hollywood Bowl and I think she wrote like 'What?' or something."

She added: "I find it to be an honor. Truly... It's classic!"

Lohan herself campaigned for the role of Ariel in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of the classic fairytale, which ultimately went to R&B singer Halle Bailey.

Lohan also bashed singer Cody Simpson earlier this year after he won Australia's "The Masked Singer."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“When you realize (sic) you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson," she said in a since-deleted Instagram post, referencing Simpson's breakup with her sister Aliana. "Family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future."