Britney Spears visited by police after disturbing knife video, Shakira charged with tax evasion again

Bruce Springsteen canceled all remaining 2023 tour dates due to illness, this week, and Pink kicked a protestor out of her concert

By Emily Trainham
Published
TOXIC – Britney Spears gets welfare check from police after disturbing knife video. Continue reading here …

SHAKIRA UNDER FIRE – Shakira charged with tax evasion for 2nd time, owes Spanish government $7.1M in taxes: prosecutors. Continue reading here …

A split image of Britney Spears, Shakira

Britney Spears receives welfare check from police; Shakira charged with tax evasion again. (J. Merritt/Mike Coppola)

‘ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION’ – Bruce Springsteen cancels all remaining 2023 concert dates due to illness. Continue reading here …

‘CRUEL & UNUSUAL’ – Singer Pink kicks out man condemning circumcision at her concert: ‘Get that s--- out.’ Continue reading here …

GAME SHAKER – Former Nickelodeon child star joins Playboy, says 'odd' fetish requests stunned her: ‘No shame to anyone.' Continue reading here …

Madisyn Shipman in a red bikini

Former Nickelodeon star Madisyn Shipman poses in a red bikini. (Courtesy of Madisyn Shipman)

STUCK ON YOU – Matt Damon, wife Luciana sizzle in Miami Beach, 20 years after meeting. Continue reading here …

STRIPPED DOWN – Jenny McCarthy's husband Donnie Wahlberg 'fainted' over her stripped-down photo shoot with Carmen Electra. Continue reading here …

Splitscreen of Jenny McCarthy in dress and in a bikini

Jenny McCarthy thought she had "hung up my bikini" before appearing in a SKIMS swimsuit ad this year. (Getty/SKIMS)

'I JUST PRAY' – Toby Keith’s faith was his 'rock' following stomach cancer diagnosis: ‘I just pray.’ Continue reading here …

ONLY LOVE – Wynonna Judd recalls moment she held mother Naomi in her arms after suicide: ‘I love you, Mom.’ Continue reading here …

Wynonna and Naomi Judd at CMT Music Awards

Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd made up the musical group The Judds. (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)

SPIN CITY – 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant relentlessly mocked by fans for bizarre guess: ‘Sent my jaw to the floor.’ Continue reading here …

