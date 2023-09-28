Britney Spears gets police welfare check after disturbing knife video

Police checked on Britney Spears' well-being Wednesday after the pop star shared a video of herself dancing with knives.

Spears twirled around her home holding two large knives while wearing a crop top and bikini bottoms.

The video, which she shared on Instagram, prompted concern, and the Ventura County Sheriff's Department conducted a welfare check on the "Circus" singer, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Once the sheriff's department established from two independent sources Spears was not in any danger physically or emotionally, officials felt comfortable enough to clear the call without incident.

A representative for Spears did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

BRITNEY SPEARS SPEAKS OUT FOR FIRST TIME FOLLOWING SAM ASGHARI DIVORCE NEWS: ‘BUYING A HORSE SOON’

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

A member of the LAPD Smart Team, which deals with mental health calls, first flagged the concern to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Spears shared the dancing video, writing, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!! Don't worry they are NOT real knives !!!!"

However, the knives made the typical clanking sound when she hit them together.

She later clarified the video, telling fans, "Lighten up about the knives I'm copying Shakira !!!"

This isn't the first time Spears has been checked on by police. In January, the "Toxic" singer called out fans for invading her privacy with a post shared to X, formerly Twitter.

"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," Spears wrote. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Police never entered the home and "left immediately" after they realized there was "no issue" upon arrival, according to Spears.

"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she wrote.

Spears is dealing with her divorce from Sam Asghari. The model filed for divorce Aug. 16, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The couple's date of separation is listed as July 28, and Asghari asked for spousal support and attorney's fees in his filing.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Spears married Asghari at her Southern California home in June 2022 in front of guests who included Selena Gomez and Madonna. The wedding was seen as a milestone in her newly reclaimed life after she was freed from a court conservatorship that controlled her well over a decade.

The former couple first met on the set of the music video for her song "Slumber Party" in 2016. They began dating, and the pop star later cited a desire to marry Asghari as one of the reasons she fought to end the conservatorship, which had kept her from marrying the 29-year-old model.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.