Britney Spears

Britney Spears gets police welfare check after disturbing knife video

'Crossroads' star Britney Spears filmed herself dancing with knives on Instagram

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Britney Spears’ attorney speaks out after Jason Alexander arraignment Video

Britney Spears’ attorney speaks out after Jason Alexander arraignment

Matthew Rosengart spoke to reporters outside the courthouse following the arraignment of the pop star’s ex. Jason Alexander pleaded not guilty after allegedly crashing her wedding.

Police checked on Britney Spears' well-being Wednesday after the pop star shared a video of herself dancing with knives.

Spears twirled around her home holding two large knives while wearing a crop top and bikini bottoms. 

The video, which she shared on Instagram, prompted concern, and the Ventura County Sheriff's Department conducted a welfare check on the "Circus" singer, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Once the sheriff's department established from two independent sources Spears was not in any danger physically or emotionally, officials felt comfortable enough to clear the call without incident.

A representative for Spears did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

BRITNEY SPEARS SPEAKS OUT FOR FIRST TIME FOLLOWING SAM ASGHARI DIVORCE NEWS: ‘BUYING A HORSE SOON’

A member of the LAPD Smart Team, which deals with mental health calls, first flagged the concern to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Spears shared the dancing video, writing, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!! Don't worry they are NOT real knives !!!!" 

However, the knives made the typical clanking sound when she hit them together.

She later clarified the video, telling fans, "Lighten up about the knives I'm copying Shakira !!!"

Britney Spears at an event

Authorities left Spears' home after confirming with two sources the pop star was not in any danger. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

This isn't the first time Spears has been checked on by police. In January, the "Toxic" singer called out fans for invading her privacy with a post shared to X, formerly Twitter.

"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," Spears wrote. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."

Britney Spears waves

Britney Spears previously called out her fans over a welfare check made in January. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Police never entered the home and "left immediately" after they realized there was "no issue" upon arrival, according to Spears.

"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she wrote.

Spears is dealing with her divorce from Sam Asghari. The model filed for divorce Aug. 16, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The couple's date of separation is listed as July 28, and Asghari asked for spousal support and attorney's fees in his filing.

Brtiney and Sam smiling in formal clothing

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married in 2022. ( J. Merritt)

Britney Spears in a red dress and Sam Asghari in an off-white/tan suit and black tie

Sam Asghari filed for divorce Aug. 16. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Spears married Asghari at her Southern California home in June 2022 in front of guests who included Selena Gomez and Madonna. The wedding was seen as a milestone in her newly reclaimed life after she was freed from a court conservatorship that controlled her well over a decade.

The former couple first met on the set of the music video for her song "Slumber Party" in 2016. They began dating, and the pop star later cited a desire to marry Asghari as one of the reasons she fought to end the conservatorship, which had kept her from marrying the 29-year-old model.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

