Shakira

Shakira charged with tax evasion for 2nd time, owes Spanish government $7.1M in taxes: prosecutors

'El Jefe' singer will be tried in November for a separate charge of tax evasion alleging she failed to pay $15.4M

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Shakira has been hit with tax evasion charges for a second time in Spain.

Spanish prosecutors charged the pop star with failing to pay 6.7 million euros ($7.1 million) in taxes on her 2018 income, in Spain’s latest fiscal allegations against the Colombian singer.

Shakira allegedly used an offshore company in order to avoid paying the taxes, authorities claim. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, who currently lives in Miami, has been notified of the latest charges.

A representative for Shakira did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

SHAKIRA FACES TAX FRAUD CHARGES: A LOOK AT OTHER STARS CONVICTED OF TAX-RELATED OFFENSES

Shakira at a UN meeting in 2015

Shakira faces new tax evasion charges as the Spanish government claims she owes $7.1 million from income received in 2018. (Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images)

The pop star also faces previous charges of tax evasion. Spanish prosecutors claimed Shakira lived in Barcelona for more than half of the time between 2012 and 2014 and racked up a tax bill of $15.4 million. 

Meanwhile, Shakira has maintained that her official residence was in the Bahamas – meaning she did not owe the Spanish government those taxes.

"Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm," representatives for Shakira previously told Fox News Digital.

"Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process."

Shakira at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Shakira has also been accused of failing to pay taxes from 2012 through 2014. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

After Shakira chose not to accept a plea deal, prosecutors moved the case forward to trial. 

The international pop star will head to court in November. Prosecutors have requested Shakira be sentenced to eight years and two months in addition to a roughly $25 million fine.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has been linked to Spain since she started dating the now-retired soccer player Gerard Piqué. The couple, who have two children, lived together in Barcelona until last year, when they ended their 11-year relationship.

Gerard Pique and Shakira attend a game

Shakira previously lived in Spain with her ex Gerard Piqué, left. The singer and soccer star ended their relationship in 2022 after 11 years together. (Photo by Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Spanish tax authorities have, over the past decade or so, cracked down on soccer stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for not paying their full due in taxes. Those players were found guilty of tax evasion but avoided prison time thanks to a provision that allows a judge to waive sentences under two years in length for first-time offenders.

Shakira looks to her right and holds her phone in Barcelona

Shakira will head to court in November for previous tax evasion charges. (David Ramos)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

