Singer Pink kicks out man condemning circumcision at her concert: 'Get that s--- out'

Just give her a reason and musician Pink will kick you out of her concert.

While performing in San Antonio, Texas on Monday, the star had zero tolerance for a concertgoer protesting in the middle of her set.

"What does that say?" the 44-year-old asked an individual holding up his phone in a fan-recorded video. "Oh wow, you're making a whole point right now aren't ya? Do you feel good about yourself?"

The man, who stood mere feet away from Pink in premiere seating, pointed his finger aggressively at the "So What" singer while saying something inaudible.

"Are you gonna be alright? You spent all this money to come here and do that? Come on dude. I'm gonna have to buy a Birkin bag with that ticket money," Pink joked of the expensive and highly coveted Hermès bag. "Get that s--- out of here."

The man spun around and showed the audience the words on his phone. It read "CIRCUMCISION CRUEL & UNUSUAL."

"He wants all of you to read it. He came here tonight to talk about circumcision," the mother of two told the crowd.

Irritated fans yelled at the man to "shut up."

While continuing to gesticulate and rant about his message, Pink stated, "Get out. We need to get that out of here. Get it out. Get that cancer out, man."

Security swiftly removed the man as fans booed his exit.

"I feel bad. I feel bad that he wasted his time tonight," Pink said as the protester exited the venue.

Currently on her Summer Carnival tour, Pink has been subjected to even more peculiar fan behavior in recent months.

The recipient of a bizarre gift at her Hyde Park concert in London earlier this summer, Pink had a bag full of ashes tossed at her on stage. In a fan-recorded video, Pink is seen picking up a plastic bag, full of some substance, in the middle of her performance of " Just Like A Pill ."

"Is this your mom?" the stunned singer asked, speaking directly to a member of the audience.

"I don't know how to feel about this," she continued in bemusement, placing the bag down by a speaker before continuing on with her song.

A representative for the singer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on either situation.