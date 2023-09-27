Bruce Springsteen cancels all remaining 2023 concert dates due to illness

Bruce Springsteen is canceling all the remaining dates on his 2023 tour due to peptic ulcer disease.

A statement shared on his Instagram reads, "Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice."

It continued, "With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024."

The statement concluded with a quote from Springsteen which read, "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

Springsteen abruptly canceled two concerts back in August due to an at the time undisclosed illness.

The new statement promised fans that rescheduled dates will be announced next week, with postponed tickets still valid and refunds available for those unable to attend.

Representatives for Springsteen did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

