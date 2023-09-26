Jenny McCarthy's husband Donnie Wahlberg 'fainted' over her stripped-down photo shoot with Carmen Electra

Jenny McCarthy thought she had "hung up my bikini" when Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand came calling.

The "Masked Singer" judge teamed up with fellow former Playboy model Carmen Electra earlier this year for the company’s swimwear campaign.

The sexy photos wowed fans and left one person on the floor — her husband, Donnie Wahlberg.

"Donnie fainted the first time he saw my SKIMS campaign," McCarthy told Fox News Digital. "He fainted when I showed that because I thought I’d hung up my bikini. I thought I was done with all that stuff.

"I was scared we were going to look like two grandmas trying to be 20. But, instead, it was kind of a nice tribute to the good old Maxim [and] FHM [magazine] days. And it was fun."

McCarthy had fun with her friend but admitted she preferred a different risqué photoshoot she did with Wahlberg around Christmas last year for her beauty brand, Formless Beauty.

When asked which photo shoot she preferred, the SKIMS shoot or the nude photo she took with Wahlberg for her beauty brand, McCarthy said, "Oh, my gosh. I mean, obviously the shoot where Donnie is naked with me.

"As much as I love Carmen, I didn't get hot and heavy for her though. But in the Formless campaign, we had some fun with that, needless to say."

The 50-year-old "Singled Out" host and New Kid on the Block star began dating in July 2013 and tied the knot in August 2014. The couple renew their wedding vows every year on their anniversary.

Wahlberg has two sons from his previous marriage, and McCarthy has one son from an earlier marriage, Evan.

Surprising each other is a staple of the couple’s lasting relationship.

For Valentine’s Day this year, McCarthy covered the living room of the apartment Wahlberg stays in while filming "Blue Bloods" in decorations and balloons for the holiday.

"She got me again!" the "Band of Brothers" alum wrote on the clip at the time, adding "Love you my forever Valentine" and tagging McCarthy.

Wahlberg surprised her in return, pretending they were going to be on a Zoom date before showing up in person.

The "Blue Bloods" star pulled off an even bigger surprise in 2021 when he appeared on "The Masked Singer."

He wore the Cluedle Doo costume and made it to the semifinals before shocking McCarthy during the reveal.

When he removed the mask, McCarthy backed away from the desk and abruptly fell to the floor before getting up and declaring, "I’m shaking!"

"I had no idea my husband was going to be behind the mask because he was filming ‘Blue Bloods’ at the same time," McCarthy recalled. "So, when he took off the mask, you could see my face kind of going like [imitates shocked face]. Like, I was so shocked that I couldn't see the reality that was in front of me. And then I fell to the floor because I was so shocked that it was him."

And she swears up and down she had "no idea, because he was supposed to be in New York. So he tricked me."

"The Masked Singer" is entering its 10th season tonight after a special kickoff episode aired earlier this month.

"You know, we always figure out a way to level it up each season," McCarthy said. "And this time, again, we did it."

She explained that some episodes will bring back fan-favorite contestants, like Jewel and Adrienne Bailon, for performances, and some theme nights.

"We started incorporating them, like, in season 9, but we really went for it in season 10," McCarthy said.

McCarthy added there will be an Elton John night and a Harry Potter night, "(for) which I dress up as Professor Dumbledore. So, that is a sight to be seen, I will say."

For the judge, "The Masked Singer" is more than just a fun singing competition, but a way to bring people together.

"You know, so many families come up to me and say, ‘I love that my kids put down their phone. I love that my kids stop playing video games to sit down and watch a TV show with me,’ which does not happen anymore, except for the ‘Masked Singer,’" McCarthy said.

"You've got mom, dad, the kids, the grandkids — all of them being able to watch one show together and smile. If we can continue that, I feel good about it."

"The Masked Singer" airs Wednesday nights on FOX.