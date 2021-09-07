Britney Spears shares first post following news her father is trying to end conservatorship: 'Bad--- woman'

Britney Spears shared a throwback performance photo on Instagram Tuesday after news broke that her father, Jamie, had filed a petition to completely end her conservatorship.

The 39-year-old musician shared two photos of herself on stage with Iggy Azalea.

"Me and Iggy on stage," Spears captioned the photo. "It was so much fun working with such a strong, bad--- woman like her …. I haven’t met her new baby but if she’s reading this God bless you and thank you for all your kind words !!!

"Pssss although the name of the song is Pretty Girls I think the concept is more like revenge of the NERDS."

She added dancing emojis, rose emojis and a laughing emoji throughout her caption. Spears also took to her Instagram Story to show off a yellow dress.

BRITNEY SPEARS' FATHER, JAMIE, FILES PETITION TO END HER CONSERVATORSHIP

Spears' father filed a petition on Tuesday to completely end her conservatorship, Fox News confirmed.

The move to have Spears' conservatorship completely end comes after Jamie revealed he was willing to step down as her sole conservator when the time was "right" and a "smooth transition" could occur.

Spears has attempted to have her father removed as her conservator multiple times. Most recently, Spears accused her father of "conservatorship abuse" and claimed she wanted to press charges against Jamie.

