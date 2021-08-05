Britney Spears calls for 'immediate suspension' of dad Jamie from conservatorship in new court docs

Britney Spears has asked a Los Angeles court to have her father Jamie Spears moved from her conservatorship immediately in new court documents filed on Thursday.

Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart filed an ex parte application on Aug. 5, requesting that the upcoming Sept. 29 hearing in her conservatorship case be moved to later this month.

On Spears' behalf, the pop star's attorney reiterates her interest in having her father removed as conservator of her estate, but this time the singer's wish is for it to happen as soon as possible.

"Conservatee Britney Jean Spears will and hereby does apply to the Court, on an ex parte basis, for an Order Advancing the September 29 Hearing Date on Conservatee's Petition to Remove James Spears as Conservator of the Estate and Petition to Appoint Jason Rubin as Conservator of the Estate. In the alternative, Conservatee moves for the immediate suspension of James P. Spears as Conservator and the appointment of Jason Rubin as Temporary Conservator pending the hearing presently set for September 29, 2021," the court filing obtained by Fox News states.

In the filing, Rosengart cites the "Toxic" singer's testimony from the June 23 and July 14 hearings, declarations from Jodi Montgomery, currently the conservator of the person, and Lynne Spears as "good cause" for the application.

Rosengart requests that the court move the Sept. 29 hearing "to the earliest date this Court's calendar will permit on or after August 23, 2021." His request also asks that the Sept. 29 hearing be rescheduled to no later than Sept. 5.

"Conversely, every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate," the docs continue. "As described in the Verified July 26 Petitions and filings under Probate Code Section 2650, Ms. Spears's emotional health and well-being must be, and are, the paramount concern," the filing continues.

The singer's attorney goes on to state that the request is in the "best interests" of Spears, and as noted by Montgomery in a court filing earlier this month, he claims it is "critical" to her wellbeing.

Last month, Rosengart was appointed as Spears' new counsel following bombshell testimony she gave in Los Angeles Superior Court in June. On June 23, the singer addressed Judge Brenda Penny, calling the conservatorship she's been under for 13 years "abusive" and claimed her father has enjoyed his "control" over her life.

In July, Rosengart asked that Jamie be replaced with Jason Rubin. Rosengart called the move an "objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance."