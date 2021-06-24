Britney Spears speaks out after request to end conservatorship: 'I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok'

Britney Spears is speaking to her fans directly one day after requesting an end to her conservatorship.

"I just want to tell you guys a little secret," the pop star began her Instagram post on Thursday. "I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!"

"That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how s--tty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok," Spears continued of her mother Lynne.

"I’m bringing this to peoples [sic] attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!" Spears added.

"I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there [sic] Instagram in a fun light !!!!" the mom of two explained.

"Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales," the "Toxic" singer concluded her post.

Alongside her caption, Spears shared a quote that some attribute to Albert Einstein.

"If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales - Albert Einstein."