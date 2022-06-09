Britney Spears' sons will not be in attendance at her wedding to Sam Asghari

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears will soon walk down the aisle and marry Sam Asghari, and their wedding is reportedly set to be a star-studded affair with a host of A-list guests in attendance, but her children will not be at the nuptials.

Fox News Digital confirmed Britney’s sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — will not be attending the wedding on Thursday.

"Kevin and the boys are really happy for Britney, and they wish Britney and Sam the best for their future moving forward," Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said.

"The boys felt that it would be overwhelming for them, and it would be best for Britney to focus on this great day and based on that they felt it would be best for them not to be in attendance."

Britney and Kevin married in October 2004 after dating for nearly 10 months. Their divorce was finalized in July 2007.

Preparations for an intimate event at her home in the Thousand Oaks area of Los Angeles are underway as a massive tent was spotted being installed in the backyard of her home.

Dozens of crew members were spotted installing equipment at her house in Southern California ahead of the nuptials as a huge outdoor venue was put in place near the tennis court of her Spanish mansion.

Her Lake Sherwood home, located in a gated community situated on a world-class golf course, will reportedly host the likes of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow as Spears says, "I do" to Asghari.

Spears confirmed last year that she will be wearing a custom Donatella Versace gown, and the legendary fashion designer has since appeared on her social feeds during visits at her home.

Britney recently shared she was feeling a host of emotions leading up to the big day.

"I’m sorry my face looks dirty but I’ve had emotional day and I have no makeup on," she wrote on Wednesday. " I know most people don’t like the way I do my makeup but honestly I have the best skin care routine. When I was in French Polynesia I went to the spa and found my first French moisturizer product."

She went on to reveal a few steps in her skincare routine ahead of her wedding day and admitted she uses "Shiseido whitening cream cause I have freckles and brown spots!!"

The 40-year-old pop princess became engaged to the actor in September after nearly five years of dating. They first met in October 2016 when he starred in her "Slumber Party" video, and months later, made their relationship Instagram-official in January 2017.

He proposed with a $70,000, four carat BeSpoke Forever Diamonds sparkler with a platinum cathedral setting and floating solitaire design, which also included "lioness" engraved into the band — his pet name for the superstar.

This will be Britney’s third marriage. She first tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Jason Alexander in January 2004 during an early morning ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Their marriage was annulled 55-hours later, which he claimed was forced by Britney’s mother, Lynne, and Britney’s management.

Ten months later, Britney walked down the aisle again and married Kevin Federline. Their marriage lasted three years until a divorce was finalized in July 2007.

While Federline and Spears have had an amicable co-parenting relationship, Alexander apparently tried to "crash" her wedding on Thursday afternoon.

Alexander, 40, was on an Instagram live stream when he approached the home and was intercepted by security officials outside her house. Shortly before the incident, Alexander was seen walking through her home where a security official appeared to say, "You've got to leave."

He responded: "Don't put your hands on me. Please don't put your hands on me."

Alexander then asked, "Hey, where's Britney?"

He then walked outside of the house and into the tent set up where crews were installing roses at an altar.

"I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash her wedding," he said.

According to the Ventura Sheriff's County Department, Alexander was arrested for an out of county warrant. He is not currently in jail.