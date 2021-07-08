Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn comments on conservatorship, says she wants to be left alone

Jamie Lynn Spears commented once again on her sister Britney’s ongoing conservatorship battle with a cheeky jab on Instagram.

Jamie Lynn, 30, has previously spoken out in support of her sister as the pop star tries to end their father’s conservatorship over her. However, Jamie Lynn has also showed signs that she wants to be removed from the high-profile narrative. She's claimed that she neither has a role in the conservatorship nor does she profit off her sister’s money.

On Tuesday, Jamie Lynn took to her Instagram Story in the hopes of further shutting down speculation that’s drawing her into the middle of her sister and father’s feud. She shared a news headline commenting on the fact that she is the only family member not on her sister’s payroll. The former "Zoey 101" star confirmed the headline and asked for the media to leave her alone.

"Facts....now leave my broke-a-- alone," she wrote in her story (via E! News).

While this particular post seemed a bit tongue-in-cheek, Jamie Lynn has previously taken to her Instagram Stories to note the negative impact that the heightened attention placed on her is having on her family. She revealed that people have gone as far as to send death threats to her and her two children.

Jamie Lynn previously received backlash for staying silent over the past 13 years as her pop star sister remained under her legal conservatorship. However, days prior to her post lamenting the death threats, the former Nickelodeon star broke her silence as the "#FreeBritney" campaign became impossible to ignore.

She explained to her curious followers that she felt it wasn’t her place to comment on her sister’s struggles before she did. However, after Britney for the first time publicly requested an end to the conservatorship in a lengthy statement to the Los Angeles Superior Court, Jamie Lynn felt comfortable speaking out.

BRITNEY SPEARS' BROTHER-IN-LAW JAMIE WATSON SPEAKS OUT AFTER SHOCKING CONSERVATORSHIP HEARING

"Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls----. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way," Jamie Lynn shared with her followers last week. "This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."

Jamie Lynn noted that she was only speaking for herself and was in no way a spokesperson for her family. She concluded her thoughts on the matter by reiterating that she supports her sister’s happiness and reminded her followers that she has no stake in keeping Britney in her conservatorship or removing her from it.

"If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100% because I support my sister; I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she's happy. So let's keep praying. That's all," she concluded.

The "Toxic" singer was first placed under conservatorship in 2008 and expressed her desire to have it end on June 23.

During her speech, Britney alleged that her father, Jamie Spears, "loved" the control he held over her as her conservator. She also told the court that she does not want to be evaluated to determine if she has regained her mental capacity.

"I just want my life back," she said. "All I want is to own my money and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car. I want to sue my family."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.