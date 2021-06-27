Britney Spears' brother-in-law Jamie Watson speaks out after shocking conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' brother-in-law Jamie Watson spoke out after the pop star's emotional testimony at her conservatorship hearing last week.

Watson, who is married to Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn, told the New York Post that their family "loves" the singer.

"I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her," Watson said Friday. "I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?"

BRITNEY SPEARS' EX KEVIN FEDERLINE'S ATTORNEY SAYS STAR'S CONSERVATORSHIP PROVIDES 'LAYERS OF PROTECTION'

Spears' passionate, at times emotional address Wednesday to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny was the first time in 13 years she has spoken in open court on the conservatorship, which she called "abusive" and "stupid." The conservatorship was put in place as Spears, hounded by paparazzi and media scrutiny while a new mother, underwent a very public mental health crisis in 2008.

Spears revisited the speech in an Instagram post Thursday, apologizing "for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years.

"I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me," she said, later adding, "Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped."

BRITNEY SPEARS PUSHED FOR 'CONTROLLING' CONSERVATORSHIP TO END FOR YEARS: REPORT

In court, Spears said she is forced to keep using an intrauterine device for birth control and take other medications, is prevented her from getting married or having another child, and is not allowed let her have her own money. She condemned her father and the others who control it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.