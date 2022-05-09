Britney Spears, Sam Ashgari lock down wedding date: ‘The big day has been set’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears and Sam Ashgari are soon to be Mr. and Mrs. as the pair are now set on a wedding date.

Asghari, 28, took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to wish the "Baby One More Time" performer and his "soon to be queen," 40, a Happy Mother’s Day, but it was what the actor and fitness trainer revealed after that had everyone talking.

"Also The big day has been set!" he wrote of the looming wedding date, adding, "But nobody will know until the day after."

On Saturday, Spears had some fun with her social media followers and shared a picture of her pet cat, which she captioned: "It’s MEOW time boys and girls. And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress !!!"

Reps for Spears did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The popstar announced her engagement to actor Sam Asghari just days after a triumphant win in a court hearing regarding her conservatorship in September 2021, calling it "overdue" on Instagram at the time.

The two met in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video and struck up a relationship.

Sources with knowledge of the relationship recently told TMZ that Spears and her beau are in no rush to tie the knot.

In November 2021, Spears doubled down on her wedding-to-be by announcing that famed designer Donatella Versace had been tapped to make her wedding dress.

"No … this is not my wedding dress bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak," Spears captioned a photo post at the time.

Spears' first ex-husband of only 55 hours, Jason Allen Alexander, reacted to the news of his ex's engagement during an interview with Inside Edition.

"I’ve always loved her," Alexander said. "I’m always going to love her. If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her."

Meanwhile, this past April, Spears’ ex Kevin Federline also congratulated his former wife on her pregnancy with Asghari.

Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said at the time, "He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together."

The former backup dancer, 44, and Spears share two sons together: Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. The couple was married from 2004-2007.

In June 2021, Spears mentioned that during her conservatorship, she had an IUD in place, and her conservators wouldn’t let her "go to the doctor and take it out."

Spears addressed the court in a hearing at the time regarding her conservatorship and laid into the legal guardianship, calling it "abusive" and saying it's left her "traumatized" and "depressed."

She also alleged that the team managing her and her conservatorship — her father Jamie in particular — has been extremely restrictive over her life and has limited her life in various ways.

The star said that she had an intrauterine device (IUD) — a long-term form of contraception — inside of her body to prevent her from becoming pregnant.

"I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby," Spears continued. "But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children."

Spears' conservatorship was terminated in November.