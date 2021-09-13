Britney Spears jokes Sam Asghari is an 'a--hole' for 'overdue' proposal before gushing over fiancé

Britney Spears may be gushing over her new fiancé Sam Asghari just hours after accepting a ring from the actor and personal trainer but she still jokingly jabbed the man for taking his time on popping the question.

"Words can’t even say how shocked I am … geez although the a--hole was way overdue!!!! It was definitely worth the wait…." Spears captioned a photo on Instagram of Asghari from a Men’s Health cover spread.

"Yes world … that beautiful f--king man in that picture is MINE!!!" Spears added, "I’m so blessed it’s insane!!!!"

The "Toxic" singer confirmed her engagement to Asghari on Sunday after posting a picture of her huge Neil Lane sparkler on Instagram.

Spears was spotted in July donning a ring on her special finger while on a coffee run. Asghari later took a moment to poke some fun at the paparazzi after they congratulated him on his "engagement" to Spears.

"People don’t know but we’ve been married for about five years and we secretly got married in Hawaii – that’s one of the stories that I don’t know but I see in the newspapers – and we have twins," Asghari joked to photographers at the time.

Spears’ manager Brandon Cohen also released a statement saying he is proud of the couple.

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Cohen said, noting that Spears' new ring was designed by jeweler Roman Malayev of Forever Diamonds NY.

"He couldn't be happier to be involved and make this one-of-a-kind ring," Cohen added.

Of the 4-carat diamond ring, Asghari said: "Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman - we really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special - that’s why I chose him."

Spears first met the fitness trainer in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video.

The engagement comes just a couple of weeks after Spears gained momentum in her quest to end her conservatorship with her father, Jamie, agreeing to terminate the 13-year arrangement.