Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari spotted ring shopping at Cartier

Is Britney Spears' boyfriend ready to pop the question?

Sam Asghari was spotted jewelry shopping at Cartier on Thursday. Spears' boyfriend intently shopped for luxury rings at the Beverly Hills location. He even got a closer look at a diamond ring.

Spears, 39, recently gushed over Asghari, 27, in an Instagram post.

"Not only has this cute a--hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook!" she captioned a selfie of herself and the personal trainer.

"Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star," she added.

Asghari and Spears met on the music video set for her song "Slumber Party."

Spears revealed she's ready to get married and have a baby, seemingly with Asghari, during testimony in her ongoing conservatorship case.

Spears has been locked in a court battle with her father over the past few years as the singer works to regain control of her life.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby," Spears said when asking Judge Brenda Penny for an end to the conservatorship during a hearing this past June. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby."

However, the "Toxic" singer claimed she is not allowed to remove her contraception under her current conservatorship.

"I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby," Spears said.

"But, this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children."