Britney Spears' lawyer demands Jamie remove himself as conservator immediately: Trying to hold her 'hostage'

Britney Spears says her father, Jamie P. Spears, is attempting to extort her as he prepares to exit the conservatorship he’s helmed for 13 years, according to her attorney.

Court documents obtained by Fox News on Tuesday claim Jamie has already accepted the fact his time as pseudo-CEO of Spears’ life is coming to an end – and thus, he should simply bow out right now instead of dragging out the inevitable.

"Mr. Spears was forced to concede in his August 12, 2021 ‘First Response’ to Britney Spears’s Petition to remove him that he must depart -- and his departure is now inexorable," Spears’ attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, told Fox News in a statement on Tuesday.

"As we wrote in our new filing with the Court, however, the quid pro quo preconditions that Mr. Spears’s sought in his August 12, 2021 court filing are inappropriate and unacceptable," he continued, adding, "Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father."

BRITNEY SPEARS' FATHER, JAMIE, PLANS TO STEP DOWN FROM CONSERVATORSHIP

Spears’ camp has consistently claimed that Jamie is seeking some $2 million on his way out – a portion of which is likely to land in the hands of his attorneys and her former business manager, Tri-Star.

When Jamie agreed to step aside from his post as conservator, he did so under the pretense that he would have to say yes to a succession plan he felt would be suitable and to his liking.

BRITNEY SPEARS AND HER FATHER JAMIE'S RELATIONSHIP IS 'COMPLICATED BUT MENDABLE': SOURCE

However, Spears’ camp is now saying such a request is his attempt to control his daughter until the absolute last moment possible.

"Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of his removal," the statement from Rosengart reads. "This is not about him, it is about the best interests of his daughter, which as a matter of law, mandate his removal."

Added the litigator: "Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The two have been locked in a court battle over the past few years as the singer works to regain control of her life.

"Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter," the court filing reads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jamie has controlled Spears' conservatorship since 2009 after she went through a series of involuntary psychiatric holds.

She adds in the memorandum that the court should suspend her father by Sept. 29 – the next court hearing in her conservatorship -- if he hasn’t removed himself by then.

A rep for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.