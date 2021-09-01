Britney Spears will not be charged in battery incident involving housekeeper

Britney Spears will not be charged in an incident that involved the pop star allegedly striking her housekeeper last month.

District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Wednesday that the "Toxic" singer "will not be charged with any crimes related to an incident that occurred at her residence involving her housekeeper" after the Ventura County DA’s Office "thoroughly reviewed the case submitted by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, and declined to file charges based upon insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone."

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News last month that the purported altercation happened on Aug. 16 after an employee of Spears claimed the singer became violent during a disagreement. The dispute allegedly derived from a vet visit. Spears' dogs had reportedly fallen so ill that a housekeeper decided to bring them on an emergency trip to the vet.

During the disagreement, Spears was alleged to have slapped a phone out of the housekeeper’s hand.

BRITNEY SPEARS' EX-HUSBAND JASON ALEXANDER ARRESTED AT NASHVILLE AIRPORT

The housekeeper indicated that only the screen protector to the phone was damaged. The housekeeper had no visible injuries.

Spears’ attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, told Fox News that the allegations had been "overblown."

BRITNEY SPEARS' LAWYER DEMANDS JAMIE REMOVE HIMSELF AS CONSERVATOR IMMEDIATELY: TRYING TO HOLD HER 'HOSTAGE'

"To its credit, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office is rejecting the misdemeanor allegation against Britney Spears, which the Sheriff’s Department itself has acknowledged was a ‘very minor’ or ‘extremely minor’ incident, even as alleged, and there also was no striking and obviously no injuries," Rosengart said.

He continued, "As I have previously stated, this was nothing more than sensationalized-tabloid fodder – an overblown ‘he said, she said’ regarding a cellphone. If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all.



BRITNEY SPEARS AND HER FATHER JAMIE'S RELATIONSHIP IS 'COMPLICATED BUT MENDABLE': SOURCE

Rosengart added: "Anyone can make an accusation but this should never have made it this far and we are glad the DA’s Office has done the right thing. Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future."

The housekeeper allegedly grew concerned when the dogs appeared to be dehydrated from a lack of water. The dogs had also been eating scraps of food from the table, according to a TMZ report.

BRITNEY SPEARS' FATHER, JAMIE, PLANS TO STEP DOWN FROM CONSERVATORSHIP

Spears’ camp maintained its position that the claims were fabricated.

Last month, Spears' father, Jamie P. Spears, agreed to step down as her estate conservator once a proper plan is in place – however, Rosengart submitted a filing with the court on Tuesday calling for Jamie to remove himself effective immediately and claimed he was trying to "extort" the pop star on his way out, according to court documents obtained by Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Mr. Spears was forced to concede in his August 12, 2021 ‘First Response’ to Britney Spears’s Petition to remove him that he must depart – and his departure is now inexorable," Rosengart told Fox News in a statement on Tuesday.

"As we wrote in our new filing with the Court, however, the quid pro quo preconditions that Mr. Spears’s sought in his August 12, 2021 court filing are inappropriate and unacceptable," he continued, adding, "Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father."