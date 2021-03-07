Britney Spears boyfriend Sam Asghari say he’s ready to have kids, take relationship ‘to the next step’

Sam Asghari says he is ready to have children with his famous girlfriend, Britney Spears.

The 27-year-old actor and fitness coach told Forbes about his future life goals in a recent interview.

"I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well," Asghari said. "I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad."

Asghari also revealed he met Spears, 39, in 2016 while on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video.

He served as the leading man in that video and was reportedly selected by Spears.

"I didn’t know who was shooting. It was a secret project. So I showed up because of my friend," Asghari explained. "I showed up and everything just kicked off from there."

As a consistent figure in Spears’ life for more than four years, Asghari has spoken out about the pop star’s controversial conservatorship.

In February, Hulu released "The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears."

The documentary delved into the star’s career and the legal battle she pursued against her father Jamie Spears, who had control over her conservatorship.

Days after the documentary debuted, Asghari took to Instagram to share what he thinks about his girlfriend’s father.

"Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," Asghari wrote. "I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

Around the same time, Asghari told People magazine he was "looking forward to a normal, amazing future" with Spears after seeing the support she has received from fans.

Spears is a mother to two sons Sean, 15 and Jayden, 14. She was previously married to backup dancer Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007.