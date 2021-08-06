Jodi Montgomery responds to Jamie’s claims she felt Britney was ‘spiraling out of control’: ‘Stop the attacks’

Britney Spears’ personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery is taking the gloves off after Jamie Spears told the court she was fearful that his daughter was "spiraling out of control" and suggested she be placed in a facility for psychiatric evaluation.

Montgomery has been in an ongoing finger-pointing match with estate runner, Jamie, since the "Toxic" singer worked up the gumption to issue a public court plea to dissolve her 13-year conservatorship – said in a statement obtained by Fox News that Jamie is "misrepresenting" Montgomery’s position and isn’t being truthful about their conversations.

The response claims that Montgomery was hired by Jamie as a "case manager" for Spears in August 2018 "and had no power or authority to place Britney Spears in any facility as a Case Manager – only Jamie Spears had that power in March 2019."

"Mr. Spears’ declaration misrepresents what Ms. Montgomery said to him in relation to a potential 5150 psychiatric hold for Ms. Spears," the statement presses. "At no time did Ms. Montgomery express to Mr. Spears that Ms. Spears would currently qualify for such a hold. The concern that Ms. Montgomery did raise to Mr. Spears during their telephone call is that forcing Ms. Spears to take the stand to testify or to have her evaluated would move the needle in the wrong direction for her mental health."

Britney Spears told the court in June that she wished to address the court about her reasons for ending the conservatorship and while Montgomery’s attorney noted that she did express that doing so could raise concern for Spears’ mental capacity, Montgomery never actually stated that Spears met the qualifications to be admitted for an involuntary hold.

"Although Ms. Montgomery might have signed routine paperwork for the facility, she did so only as Case Manager and only at the direction of Jamie Spears," the statement claims. "In fact, the decision to place Britney Spears in a facility March 2019 was made by Ms. Spears’ treating psychiatrist at the time, Dr. Timothy Benson."

The memorandum further alleges that Spears "consented to her placement at the facility in March 2019" and maintains that pursuant to probate codes, Montgomery in her position, "cannot place a conservatee in a mental health facility without a conservatee’s consent."

"This consent was obtained," the statement says, despite Spears claiming in her explosive court address that she was "forced" into the mental health facility.

Montgomery also said that while she "does have concerns about Ms. Spears’ ‘recent behavior and overall mental health’ as set forth in Jamie Spears Declaration dated August 6, 2021," because of medical privacy laws, Montgomery "cannot go into those concerns with any further detail except to say that having her father Jamie Spears continuing to serve as her Conservator instead of a neutral professional fiduciary is having a serious impact on Ms. Spears’ mental health."

Montgomery further stated again that she believes it is in Britney Spears’ best interests that Jamie step down as her conservator, "so he can go back to just being Ms. Spears’ father, and working on a healthy, supportive father-daughter relationship."

"Lastly, Ms. Montgomery is saddened that her telephone call to Mr. Spears, made out of genuine concern for Ms. Spears, and intended to re-establish a working relationship with Mr. Spears towards Ms. Spears’ mental health and well-being, is now being misrepresented and manipulated to gain some sort of tactical advantage in the pending proceedings to remove him as Conservator."

Amid the in-house schism, Montgomery "implores" Jamie "to stop the attacks," adding, "it does no good; it only does harm."

She adds that the focus should simply be "the health, well-being and best interests of Britney Spears."

